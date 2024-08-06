Kamala Harris Picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as VP Running Mate, Internet Reacts

News By TooFab Staff |
Getty

"I am proud to announce that I've asked Tim Walz to be my running mate. As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his," Vice President Kamala Harris said.

Kamala Harris has picked her running mate -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

And the internet is alight with reactions for the 59-year-old Democratic presidential nominee's pick for VP, which reportedly came down to Walz and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Prior to President Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race, Walz was an outspoken defender of the current POTUS. However, once Biden did drop out, Walz endorsed Harris the following day.

The 60-year-old was elected Governor of Minnesota in 2018, and reelected in 2022. In 2023, Walz signed an executive order to protect the right of residents to have access to gender-affirming health care. He later signed the "Trans Refuge" bill, banning the enforcement of arrest warrants for those who traveled to Minnesota for care. He also established "ironclad" reproductive freedom ... and has a focus on education, signing a $2.3 billion education budget into law and provided Minnesota students free breakfast and lunch at school.

Prior to getting involved with politics, Walz was a high school social studies teacher, football coach and union member. He also served 24 years in the Army National Guard, rising to command sergeant major.

He was born in West Point, Nebraska in a community of about 3,500 people northwest of Omaha.

Democratic big dogs shared their opinions on the news, while other supporters shared their excitement for a "fun ticket".

The entertainment world is also sharing its thoughts, demanding Saturday Night Live get Steve Martin on the phone and cast him as Walz for their weekly sketch show, alongside Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris.

While the blue side of X shared their thoughts, the red accounts also had their opinions for Harris' pick.

Former president Donald Trump has commented on Harris' decision, according to CNN. The Trump campaign sent out a fundraising blast attacking the Minnesota Governor.

"From Trump: TIM WALZ WILL UNLEASH HELL ON EARTH! He’s already pulling in MILLIONS to WIPE MAGA OUT," the fundraising text said per CNN.

Harris will officially introduce Walz as her pick for VP during a rally in Pennsylvania today, following her social media post this morning.

Inside the 2024 Miss USA Pageant -- Winner Crowned, Celebs In Attendance! View Photos