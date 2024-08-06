Kamala Harris Picks Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz as VP Running Mate, Internet Reacts

Getty

"I am proud to announce that I've asked Tim Walz to be my running mate. As a governor, a coach, a teacher, and a veteran, he's delivered for working families like his," Vice President Kamala Harris said.

Kamala Harris has picked her running mate -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

And the internet is alight with reactions for the 59-year-old Democratic presidential nominee's pick for VP, which reportedly came down to Walz and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.

Prior to President Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race, Walz was an outspoken defender of the current POTUS. However, once Biden did drop out, Walz endorsed Harris the following day.

The 60-year-old was elected Governor of Minnesota in 2018, and reelected in 2022. In 2023, Walz signed an executive order to protect the right of residents to have access to gender-affirming health care. He later signed the "Trans Refuge" bill, banning the enforcement of arrest warrants for those who traveled to Minnesota for care. He also established "ironclad" reproductive freedom ... and has a focus on education, signing a $2.3 billion education budget into law and provided Minnesota students free breakfast and lunch at school.

Prior to getting involved with politics, Walz was a high school social studies teacher, football coach and union member. He also served 24 years in the Army National Guard, rising to command sergeant major.

He was born in West Point, Nebraska in a community of about 3,500 people northwest of Omaha.

Democratic big dogs shared their opinions on the news, while other supporters shared their excitement for a "fun ticket".

I'm thrilled to see Tim Walz join the Democratic ticket.



From providing free meals for schoolkids to implementing paid family leave in Minnesota, he's about doing good in all the ways you can.



He'll be an incredible partner to our first woman president. Let's go win this. pic.twitter.com/gH32Xq1Nco — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 6, 2024 @HillaryClinton

.@Tim_Walz is a great asset to @KamalaHarris’ winning campaign & administration.



He is a former public school teacher, football coach, and strong union supporter.



As governor, he delivered for working families in MN. As VP, he will deliver for the working families of the US. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 6, 2024 @BernieSanders

These two will bring smarts and fun back. Enough with the non laughing, angry, crowd. pic.twitter.com/UKm4npEQkc — Joy Behar (@JoyVBehar) August 6, 2024 @JoyVBehar

I am just JOYOUS! I had stopped dreaming this was possible because again we had a strong, deep bench…



But former teacher @Tim_Walz was my favorite. My absolute favorite. I tried not to tip the scales in any way but this delightful man was the one for me! #LetsGo @KamalaHQ! pic.twitter.com/5ijuQT4LCT — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) August 6, 2024 @YNB

24 years in the Army National Guard.

A school teacher.

A champion who understands America.

I can’t wait to call @Tim_Walz our Vice President! pic.twitter.com/WCveR1uXb1 — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) August 6, 2024 @RealLyndaCarter

"Tim Walz is wonderful, and she had many good choices — I know [Walz] very well... and to characterize him as left is just so unreal. He's right down the middle. He's a heartland of America Democrat."



— @SpeakerPelosi on Tim Walz as Harris's VP pick pic.twitter.com/ktMtHZLbTr — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) August 6, 2024 @Morning_Joe

Here is Minnesota Governor Tim Walz signing a law guaranteeing all students receive a free breakfast and lunch no matter their household income.

pic.twitter.com/EqKsJi3sBl — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 6, 2024 @patriottakes

wow I can't believe we're getting a Fun Ticket. a good vibes ticket. like being at a wedding when the aunts start to dance https://t.co/Sux2S1GViR — Kylie Brakeman (@deadeyebrakeman) August 6, 2024 @deadeyebrakeman

The entertainment world is also sharing its thoughts, demanding Saturday Night Live get Steve Martin on the phone and cast him as Walz for their weekly sketch show, alongside Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris.

SNL get Steve Martin on the phone NOW pic.twitter.com/7AbHn2zAFU — Adam (@AdamJSmithGA) August 6, 2024 @AdamJSmithGA

so Steve Martin is definitely gonna play Walz on SNL right pic.twitter.com/EnMRjXzPni — Abby Barr (@1AbbyRoad) August 6, 2024 @1AbbyRoad

TIM WALZ BONUS: Steve Martin makes a triumphant return to SNL to play him. pic.twitter.com/LaNfQwQgSQ — Jennifer Freeman (@JenXFreeman) August 6, 2024 @JenXFreeman

While the blue side of X shared their thoughts, the red accounts also had their opinions for Harris' pick.

Harris-Walz: most left-wing ticket in American history.



Minnesota was ground zero for the BLM riots of 2020. Harris egged it on and Walz sat by and let Minneapolis burn. — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 6, 2024 @RonDeSantis

Picking Walz is a massive gift to the Republicans. He's a radical Leftist from a non-swing state with a long history of insane statements, who presided over the burning down of his state in 2020. Kamala picked him because he's not a Jew, and she's Too Online™. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 6, 2024 @benshapiro

Trump and republicans got lucky with the Walz pick. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 6, 2024 @MeghanMcCain

Former president Donald Trump has commented on Harris' decision, according to CNN. The Trump campaign sent out a fundraising blast attacking the Minnesota Governor.

"From Trump: TIM WALZ WILL UNLEASH HELL ON EARTH! He’s already pulling in MILLIONS to WIPE MAGA OUT," the fundraising text said per CNN.