See Clay Aiken's Teen Son Parker Make His TV Debut Alongside His Famous Dad

Disney/Eric McCandless

The 'American Idol' runner-up welcomed Parker, now 15, with his best friend Jaymes Foster, in 2008.

Clay Aiken's son joined his dad on TV and the father-son duo are absolutely twinning!

In a clip from the show, Aiken's son, Parker, now 15, can be seen competing alongside his famous dad and his family members, and the teen looks all grown up.

The musician introduced each of his family members to host Steve Harvey, before getting to Parker, whom Aiken welcomed with his best friend, Jaymes Foster.

"This is my son Parker making his TV debut," the proud dad gushed, before the camera panned over to to the smiling teen.

"What's up," Harvey exclaimed as he gave the teen a fist pump.

Aiken also revealed that he and McPhee Foster, "are not just two American Idol runner-ups, but we got some Fosters on both sides of the aisle too."

He then explained that Parker's mother, Jaymes, is also the sister of David, making this episode of Family Feud a win-win for either side.

"She's on the right team!" joked Aiken.

The right team ended up being Aiken's, however, with Parker turning out to be the team's star player.

It was the 15-year-old who clinched the win for his team, taking home the W on the question, "Name a famous Tom that a girl would love to go to the prom with" by suggesting Tom Holland despite Harvey's skepticism.

Aiken's family took the win for their charity, the National Inclusion Project.

As for whether fans can expect Parker to follow in his father's famous footsteps now that he's made his TV debut, Aiken said it's unlikely, telling E! News in May, that while the teen used to sing "all the time," it wasn't something that he was looking to pursue as a career.

"He's chosen a different path," Aiken explained to the outlet. "He has something else he wants to do with his life. And I'm excited for him.”