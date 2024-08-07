Whitney Port Claims She 'Saw' Jennifer Lopez 'Set Up' Paparazzi Shot in Hamptons

YouTube/Getty

"Her continually looking hot in cute settings is what keeps the machine going," 'The Hills' alum said, as she dragged J.Lo's recent appearance in the celebrity vacation destination.

The Hills alum and her husband, Tim Rosenman, claim they saw Lopez "set up" a paparazzi shot in the Hamptons during her recent visit to the celeb summer hot spot.

On a recent episode of her With Whit podcast, the pair told listeners, "Candy Kitchen in Brideghampton … is so special that I'm pretty sure J. Lo the other day was riding her bike to get a scoop of ice cream for a paparazzi shot."

Rosenman went on to say that the "On the Floor" singer "did not even go in" and "was just there for the exterior shot."

He also called Lopez's behavior "weird" and said the 55-year-old was "addicted to attention," a sentiment Port "agreed" with.

"That's her vibe. She's popped everywhere," she added. "Her continually looking hot in cute settings is what keeps the machine going."

Continuing to speculate on Lopez's motives, Rosenman added, "She's already as famous as you can be, why does she need to stoke the fans of her own flame? Seems unnecessary. Why does she feel the need to keep the machine going? Maybe she likes … extra f–king attention."

The producer and Port agreed that "if [they] had J. Lo's money, [they] would just be done."

The comments come after Lopez was spotted in the Hamptons on several occasions last month as she rang in her 55th birthday -- sans husband Ben Affleck -- whom she's rumored to be divorcing.

She was, however, with the pair's children and was seen yelling at the paps, who, in video captured by fans, were reportedly invading the popstar's space as she was trying to enjoy an outing with her family.

The video quickly went viral, with Lopez asking the photogs to step away from her children.

"Get away from me and the kids," Lopez can be heard saying, ice cream cone in hand. "Go away. Go away."