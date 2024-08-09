David Arquette Insists 'It's All Sorted Out' with Lala Kent After WWHL Drama (Exclusive)

Bravo/Instagram

"I get so nervous on that show," Arquette says of appearing on WWHL, after he said the Vanderpump Rules star was "not the friendliest" when they worked together.

David Arquette insists he's not typically one for gossip, this after some gossip from his own mouth got him into some trouble with Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent.

"It goes so fast. I get so nervous on that show, I don't know why," the actor told TooFab while reflecting on his viral Watch What Happens Live moment from July. "I think it's the tempo of it."

In case you missed it, last month, Arquette threw a little shade at Kent during an appearance on WWHL, after being asked about working with her on his 2020 film Spree. Though he said they didn't have any scenes together, he added she was "not the friendliest" to him.

David Arquette spills the tea on working with Lala Kent from #PumpRules! #WWHL pic.twitter.com/dpL7gGSL7T — Watch What Happens Live! (@BravoWWHL) July 22, 2024 @BravoWWHL

Arquette continued, saying "She gave me a little attitude. I felt a little attitude, know what I’m saying? I wasn't trying to give attitude. I was like, ‘Why am I getting attitude?'"

Kent later apologized, saying she "felt intimidated and a bit like I did not belong, all while being incredibly grateful for the opportunity" -- before adding, "I'm sorry if that came off as an attitude. It was not my intent."

Her apology was accepted, with Arquette admitting he got "caught up in the gossip nature of the club house" and possibly took "the whole exchange out of context."

"It's all sorted out," Arquette told TooFab when asked if things are cool between the pair now. "I'm not typically the type to be gossipy or share too much about that kind of stuff, so to have said that and then to have made her feel like ... I understand that she didn't mean it that way, I didn't mean it either, to bring it up."

When TooFab noted he's hardly the first one to regret something they said while appearing on WWHL, he added, "It's a tricky world!"

"That whole world is all about stuff like that and people talking and this and that," he said of reality TV stars and their gossip. "In real life, it's one of my least favorite things. I don't want to be part of this!"

When asked if that means he and his family -- including wife Christine McLarty, their sons Gus and Charlie and daughter Coco, whom he shares with ex-wife Courtney Cox -- he quipped, "Our family reality show would be silly, lots of animals."