Teen Attacks Neighbor Shouting "You Tried F--king My Mom, I'm Gonna Kill You': Police

Somerset County Sheriff's Office

The suspect allegedly went bite-crazy and is accused of gnawing on the victim's ear and arm, before attempting to bite off three fingers.

A 19-year-old man from Pennsylvania is accused of attacking his neighbor -- because he allegedly believed the man was sleeping with his mother.

Per WJAC, citing an arrest affidavit, Pennsylvania State Police responded to a report of a physical altercation between two men in Confluence, PA this past Sunday evening. Authorities say the victim told them Rugg was standing on the hood of the neighbor's Corvette, causing "extensive damage" to the vehicle, when he confronted him.

That's when, per WTAJ's report, Rugg allegedly yelled, "You tried to f--k my mom ... I'm going to kill you!" at the victim. The actual nature of the relationship between the unnamed victim and the suspect's mother -- if any -- is unknown.

According to the victim's account, Rugg then allegedly jumped off the car and started to attack him. He's accused of biting off part of the man's ear, punching him and breaking four to five of his teeth. He also allegedly tried to bite off three of the man's fingers and, per WTAJ's account of the affidavit, "bit off flesh from the victim's arm."

The victim, who was reportedly covered in blood when authorities arrived at the scene, was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Rugg, meanwhile, was arrested and is facing counts of aggravated assault, making terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

He's being held at Somerset County Prison on $75,000 bail, with a court appearance set for Thursday.