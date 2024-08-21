Tori Spelling Details Life Growing Up In Massive Manor as Home Remains on Market for Second Year

Getty

"There were hidden passageways and an underground library. … You pushed on something and it went into these secret rooms," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum recalled of the 125-room mansion.

Tori Spelling is reflecting on life at the Spelling Manor.

During a new episode of the MisSpelling podcast Tuesday, the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum looked back on her time at the 56,000-square-foot Los Angeles home, where she lived with dad Aaron Spelling, mom Candy and brother Randy Spelling.

The family of three moved in when Tori was 17, five years after her parents purchased the home from singer and actor Bing Crosby and majorly remodeled the place.

Before the original estate was bulldozed, Spelling said "There were hidden passageways and an underground library. … You pushed on something and it went into these secret rooms."

The new property featured 125 rooms, the 51-year-old actress estimated, including bowling alley, a beauty salon, a gym, an arcade, a bar, a pool table room and a doll museum, with all of the homes most "unique" rooms at the basement level.

"On the ground level there's everything that you would think of on a ground level," Spelling explained of the rest of the home. "You would take the elevator [or] stairs [up] for the bedrooms."

Spelling, who recalled scaring her brother's friends with her "creepy" doll room, went on to explain that despite the memories she made during her short stay there, she does not have an "emotional attachment" to the legendary home.

"I never did," she noted. "I have good memories there, but my best memories with my parents were created at the other house [on the same street]."

She claimed that the house was not her father's "jam" since he preferred a "small and cozy" space, while Candy, now 78, was the one who "love[d] to decorate."

When Aaron died in 2006 at the age of 83, Candy sold the home. And it's currently on the market again -- and has been since January 2023 -- for $137.5 million.

At the time, Tori was living with then-husband Dean McDermott, with whom she shares children Liam, 17, Stella, 16, Hattie, 12, Finn, 11, and Beau, 7.

The legendary Hollywood producer left $800,000 to Tori and her brother, leaving the bulk of his estate, worth an estimated $500 million, to his widow, Candy.