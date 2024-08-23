Glen Powell Compared to Tom Cruise and Owen Wilson After Chad Powers Makeover

Getty

"If Tom Cruise and Owen Wilson had a kid it would look like this," one social media user wrote, as another referred to him as "TemuTomCruise".

Hulu released the first look of Powell as the college football player for the comedy series, Chad Powers -- and he is unrecognizable!

Fans took to social media in disbelief over the Top Gun: Maverick star's transformation, which seems to include a prosthetic nose, while drawing comparisons to other stars.

While another created the hashtag: "#TemuTomCruise" ... and someone else joked, "Nice to see David Arquette make a comeback."

"That's some transformation🔥 hot to not an illicit thought in one swoop😂 very talented guy," quipped someone on Instagram.

That time Eli Manning went undercover at Penn State as walk-on and went by "Chad Powers" 😂 pic.twitter.com/KErDbCHSmv — Football’s Greatest Moments (@FBGreatMoments) August 2, 2024 @FBGreatMoments

The series is based on the Chad Powers character first embodied by former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning for his EPSN+ docuseries Eli's Places, released in September 2022.

Powell is the star of the series, in addition to co-creating and co-writing the pilot with Michael Waldron, with both serving as executive producers.

"When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday's college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers," the show's description reads, per Deadline.