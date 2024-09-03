Breaking Down Selling Sunset 'Affair' Drama That Has Chrishell Stause Threatening to Quit Show

Instagram

"I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I would rather be sued," Chrishell exclaimed on Instagram -- as she and Chelsea Lazkani call out costar Nicole Young and the show's production.

Selling Sunset hasn't dropped its new season yet, but the cast drama is already blowing up on social media.

Over the long holiday weekend, Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani both shared a number of Instagram Stories slamming costar Nicole Young, as well as the Netflix show's production company over allegations Young appeared to make on the new season involving Emma Hernan.

The exact nature of the rumor hasn't yet been revealed, though Young herself -- while responding to Stause and Lazkani -- made it seem as if she accused Hernan of having an affair with a married man. More on that in a minute.

Taking to her Instagram Stories over the weekend, Stause first shared a number of posts taking aim at Young.

"Someone needs to take my phone because 🤬😡😡😡🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬," she began, before adding, "Are we really still giving air time to LIARS that just want air time?"

The post also showed Chrishell as Daenerys Targaryen, as well as a poll asking for a "Get Nicole Off My Screen Button."

She followed that up with another Story reading, "I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again. I would rather be sued."

"Disclaimer when you watch: just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging," she added.

"It is NOT TRUE."

Tagging Done and Done Productions, she then wrote, "you are disgusting for blindsiding her with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH."

In another Story, she also tagged producers and Young, with trash can emojis next to their names.

Chelsea from #SellingSunset is calling out her cast members: Nicole Young, Bre Tiesi, and Mary Bonnet 👀 pic.twitter.com/2ks8zQK3rB — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) August 31, 2024 @queensofbravo

Lazkani also took to her own Stories to chime in on the subject, writing, "Good morning everyone except for [Young]."

She went on to call her costar "the most diabolical piece of [trash] I've ever met," before adding, "you wanna start a rumor about Emma because all the rumors about you are true. Okay let's see how this works out for you."

Tagging production, Lazkani then asked, "Where is your moral ground and integrity?? Spreading lies for views is so damaging."

In another Story, she tagged Young, as well as costar Bre Tiesi and Mary Bonnett, adding of all three, "You lie, placate, steal meanwhile your own [trash] has landed some of you in lawsuits. I've kept quiet until now, but this is not okay."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Young reportedly defended herself, via Daily Mail screen shots, on her own Instagram Story.

"As a married woman, I strongly and confidently stand for the sanctity of all marriages," she wrote. "Instead of attacking me and accusing me of lying, I think you ladies need to ask your bestie some tough questions."

"Did she let you know she was directly confronted on camera at the Season 7 finale by the wife's best friend? Even still, I stated this info as a rumor," she continued. "And given both of you have been the victim of extramarital affairs, I would think you too would stand for the sanctity of all marriages."

Stause, Lazkani and Hernan have not yet responded to Young.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Chrishell later shared a photo of her, Chelsea and Emma together, captioning the post, "Love these girls so much! The days of us being afraid of lies being told are over. We have receipts and voices. 🗣️♥️"

Emma hasn't directly responded to any of the chatter, but also shared a photo of her with Chrishell and Chelsea, simply captioning the post, "My ❤️."