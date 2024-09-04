Lala Kent Gives Birth to Second Child: 'Welcome Into the World'

Getty

Kent -- who conceived the newborn via sperm donor -- is already mom to daughter Ocean, 3

Lala Kent is now a mother of two!

The Vanderpump Rules star announced Wednesday she welcomed her second child, sharing an Instagram Story simply reading, "Welcome to the world, my love."

She also included the baby's birth date, writing, "9.3.24."

Kent is already mom to daughter Ocean, 3, who she shares with ex Randall Emmett. She previously announced she was having a girl; no photos or additional details were immediately made available.

Back in March, Kent revealed she's pregnant, while revealing she conceived via intrauterine insemination (IUI).

"It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, 'You're going to find somebody.' And I got to thinking, 'Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person?'" she also told Cosmo of her decision earlier this year. "I think if there's a will, there's a way. I knew a donor was an option, and I knew IUI was an option."

"The biggest hurdle is trying to make it personal and make it beautiful still," Kent added of the process. "And I think you're going to see on this season of Vanderpump, the way I try to make this whole process feel warm and close to my heart -- it's a very different experience, I will say that. It's extremely different."