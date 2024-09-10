Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Star Jennifer Affleck's Rage Text from Husband Zac Revealed

Instagram

"Start taking accountability for your actions and for the situations you put yourself in. You're a grown woman, it doesn't matter your intentions," Zac said to his wife Jennifer.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has the online world by storm, with a lot of criticism heading in the direction of one of the women's husbands in particular.

In the first season of Hulu reality series, fans got a front row seat to cast member Jennifer and Zac Affleck's marriage insecurities during a trip to Las Vegas. During the trip, fellow cast member and #MomTok influencer Jessi Ngatikaura organized a surprise Sin City experience for the ladies: a visit to Chippendales.

Jennifer was immediately uncomfortable with the idea of being around multiple topless men, assuming her husband Zac -- who was one of two significant others to join the trip -- would most likely would disapprove.

Her assumptions were unfortunately correct and she was met with a pretty nasty reaction from her husband -- who immediately let her know he was upset, before continuing to send her scathing texts when she left before the show even started.

The mother-of-two mentioned the text messages she received during the show, but she did not read them out for viewers to hear. Hulu showed a quick shot of her screen however, showing just how long his rant was ... before one viewer on TikTok took it upon themselves to figure out what it said.

C'est La Vienna read his messages aloud on TikTok after capturing a screenshot from the show, as Zac accused his wife of not taking "accountability" for her actions and how they affect him and their marriage.

"Seriously, I don't want to hear one more time about your heart," Zac appeared to write.

"Start taking accountability for your actions and for the situations you put yourself in. Your [sic] a grown woman, it doesn't matter your intentions," he continued. "You were there, and that's the image you portray of yourself, family, church etc. Everyone you represent on this platform."

He further referred to the situation as a derogatory word used for people with disabilities, before bringing up another Mormon wife he believed would "never put herself in that situation."

"The fact that we're even having this conversation is sad," Zac added, before the words start to get too blurry to read. The words "realize how dumb you ...." can also be seen, without context.

During the episode itself, Jen also claimed he questioned her character and threatened divorce. She added he made it feel as if she cheated on him, told her he was "done" and "won't be married to someone without values and morals" while threatening divorce.

Speaking with TooFab, Affleck said she and her husband are "great" now, thanks to the work they've put in after filming.

"I feel like since the show ended, we've been doing nonstop therapy, and so at this point, I really feel like we've healed from everything and we've been completely vulnerable and honest," she shared. "It definitely needed to happen. It's definitely helped us in so many ways. And I think at this point, it's only just exposure therapy."

Zac's mother Kristel, meanwhile, allegedly gave some insight into how her family feels about the show in an Instagram comment from weeks ago that's just starting to get traction now.

"I love everything about this statement," she wrote alongside a statement from the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints condemning the show. "As someone who has been personally affected by this let me tell you ... Hulu is in the business of destroying marriages and families. So now I pray we can all judge less and love more and let our lights continue to shine to show the world who we really are."