Everything The Bear Won at the 2024 Emmy Awards (Updating Live)

The show went into the night with a record number of nominations in a single year in the Comedy category -- picking up 23 noms, including ones for Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Outstanding Comedy Series.

The Bear is expected to dominate at the 2024 Emmy Awards on Sunday.

After coming in with a record number 23 nominations in a single year in the Comedy category -- including noms for Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Jon Bernthal, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ebon Moss-Bachrach -- The Bear kicked off the night having already picked up seven trophies they won at the Creative Arts Emmys last month, where Curtis walked away with the trophy for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.

She won for the Season two Bear episode "Fishes," in which she played the alcoholic mother of star White's Carmy, at a nightmare holiday family gathering. Bernthal, who played White's older brother, Michael, in the episode, won Best Guest actor in a Comedy.

But will their winning streak continue? It's expected to -- and we'll keep updating this post with more wins as they come in.