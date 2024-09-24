Family Looking for Missing Teen Find Man 'Covered In Apparent Blood' Riding Her Scooter: Police

Carroll County Jail

An Iowa man has been charged with abuse of a corpse after the body of a 17-year-old girl was found, with police believing the 21-year-old "intentionally hid" the body to conceal a crime.

A 21-year-old Iowa man is behind bars at the Carroll County Jail after he was charged with abuse of a corpse - failure to disclose known location in connection to the homicide of a 17-year-old girl.

The criminal complaint on file, seen by KCCI, details a phone call to the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office just before 11 p.m. on Sunday from a woman reporting her teenage daughter missing.

While the woman and another daughter were out looking for her, they came up on Nathaniel Bevers-McGivney "covered in apparent blood" and in possession of the missing girl's scooter and other personal items, per the affidavit.

When he was questioned by law enforcement about the "apparent blood" on his clothing, per the complaint, Bevers-McGivney did not answer any questions, but rather requested to speak to a lawyer. He was then detained and transported to the Carroll County Jail.

Missing Teen's Body Found

The following morning, shortly after 9 a.m., the teen's body was found, according to official documents. Police detailed in their report that where they found her body "suggests that Bevers-McGivney intentionally hid" it to conceal a crime, and further that he'd failed to disclose the location of the body to conceal a crime.

According to KCCI, the body was found at Farnhamville City Park, where police used crime scene tape to block off the area with more than a dozen evidence markers in visible use. Reporters for the outlet stated they saw blood stains on the ground as officials were conducting their investigation of the area.

The outlet further reports it appeared to be a joint investigation, as they saw deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office and the Greene County Sheriff's Office working alongside authorities from DCI.

"We are all saddened to hear of the tragic death of a Jaguar high school student," the teen's school Southeast Valley School District in a statement emailed to parents on Monday. The school canceled all activities that day and noted, "Counseling services are available for those who need assistance."

Later in the day on Monday, Southeast Valley Superintendent Brian Johnson sent out another statement: "It is with deep sadness that I share the news of a tragic loss in our school community. We have been informed of the passing of a Southeast Valley High School student, and our thoughts are with the family and friends during this unimaginable time."