Millie Bobby Brown Shares First Photos From Wedding to Jake Bongiovi -- See the Pics!

The Stranger Things star and son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi tied the knot in May.

Millie Bobby Brown is sharing a look at her wedding to husband Jake Bongiovi.

The Stranger Things star took to Instagram to share some professional photos from the loved-up affair, which went down in May.

Captioning the photo carousel, "Forever and always, your wife," Brown looked absolutely stunning in a white lace wedding gown by Oscar de la Renta. The dress featured a corseted bodice and delicate lace straps, which flowed into a fitted fishtail skirt and ultra-long train.

She paired it with a traditional long tulle and lace veil placed at the crown of her head, with the lace trim trailing behind.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Wearing her hair pulled back, the Florence By Mills Beauty creator kept her makeup fresh and light, as she and Bongiovi exchanged vows in front of an enormous arch covered in flowers.

Brown also shared photos from the reception on both her feed and Instagram Stories, which saw her change into a short white satin minidress with off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Bongiovi, meanwhile, wore a white tuxedo jacket and black bowtie, which later ended up on Brown when she hit the dance floor.

The son of rock star Jon Bon Jovi shared more photos on his profile -- which you can see here -- including a look at his star-studded family, which were on hand for the intimate affair.

"forever and always, your husband," he captioned the photos.

Bongiovi shared shots of him getting ready ahead of the ceremony as well as photos of him and his bride, both smiling for the camera and in more posed shots, as they celebrated their love in a variety of looks, including a black tuxedo, which he rocked for one of the photos, with Brown donning a lace corseted gown with cap sleeves.

Instagram

Bongiovi popped the question last April. Detailing the proposal story during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, in March, Brown said it went down when the avid divers were underwater.

"Basically, Jake and I bonded over diving. We love diving, we got our driving licenses together," Brown recalled.

She continued, "We were on vacation, and he was like, 'Mil, you got to be up at 8:00 a.m., we’re going on a dive.' And I was like, '8 a.m., dive?' ... And he's telling me, 'We're going to the same spot we usually go to.' I'm like, 'It's boring, let's go somewhere new.' He's like, 'No, we have to go to this spot.'"

The Damsel actress said she and Bongiovi, 22, went under, noting that they were "many meters down."

"He gives me like a shell, and I, like, turn it over, and it's a ring. And I like, looked at him, and he was like ...," Brown said, making a funny sound to show how Bongiovi attempted to speak to her underwater, before giving a thumbs up.

"This means, 'up,' 'I want to go up.' So that technically would mean, 'No, I don't want to marry you, I want to go up,'" she told Fallon, noting that she gave Bongiovi an "okay" hand symbol.

"So I was like okay," Brown said. "And I think it was underwhelming, but we freaked out."

"Anyways, he puts the ring on my hand, and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger, plummets like, so fast, it was like a cinematic movie," she continued. "Jake threw himself, like so deep, like the diver was like, 'You can't do that, like your ears ... literally your brain will explode.'"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"He does a cinematic grab, opens [his hand] and he saved the ring," she added.

And while the ring was almost lost into the depths of the ocean, Brown said her fiancé's heroic moment was a perfect representation of their relationship.

"I truly feel like it's a reflection of who he is, and I feel like we're always going to have each other's back, and if anyone drops the ball, we got it," she told Fallon.