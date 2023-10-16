Millie Bobby Brown Wants Children With Fiancé Jake Bongiovi, Why She's Getting Married Young

Glamour / Getty

Millie Bobby Brown, 19, and Jake Bongiovi, 21, got engaged in April after meeting on Instagram in 2021.

Millie Bobby Brown is ready to walk down the aisle.

Brown, who was named one of Glamour magazine's Global Women of the Year, spoke to the outlet about her fiancé Jon Bon Jovi, and why she feels comfortable tying the knot at a young age.

"We were modeled wonderful, loving relationships. So it's something that we both had that mutual drive for," the 19-year-old Stranger Things star explained.

Brown, who shared that she and the 21-year-old model-actor's parents each married young and are still together and in love, said she's found a second family in her fiancé.

"His family were so wonderfully accepting of me and embraced me, and it's so nice to find a second family in that," the magazine's cover star added.

As for what sets this relationship apart from the rest, Brown said that Bongiovi has not only allowed her to be herself, but has prompted her to love herself too, especially after what she described as an "unhealthy situation" with TikToker Hunter Ecimovic.

"I was so upset with myself and the decisions I had made," Brown said of her time with Ecimovic and their public breakup. "I think I was so afraid to be a strong woman in a relationship. When I met Jake, I just felt I could be loud. He embraced that and encouraged that. And I fell in love with myself while being with him."

She continued, "I was like, 'Why do you love me?' And then he listed all these things that I hated about myself. I was like, 'You see good in those things?' And he was like, 'Of course I do.' Those are things that I love about myself now. He was a really big, huge part of me loving myself and becoming a woman. It was like, 'Wow, I really love this person because he allows me to love myself.'"

"He's so kind. And his heart is just loving and wonderful and smart," Brown gushed.

While kids have always been a part of the future the young starlet has envisioned for herself, becoming a wife wasn't -- until she started dating Bongiovi in 2021.

Brown met the the son of rock icon, Jon Bon Jovi, on Instagram, and the pair have been inseparable ever since, with Bongiovi proposing back in April.

"I wanted to be the woman that my mom is to me and I wanted to be the woman that my grandmother was to me. So that was never my, like, intention, to be a wife," Brown explained of having kids, before sharing how Bongiovi changed her mind on becoming a wife.

She continued, "But after meeting Jake and seeing, 'Oh, I don't have to be this stereotypical wife for him. He doesn't want me to be that either. He wants me to go and do my thing and live my life, and he will hold my hand in the process of that.' I was like, 'Oh, I do want this.'"

And she wants it now. For Brown, there's no time like the present, whether that's in her career or in her relationship.

"It's like -- I know I should make this movie now. I know I should write this book now. I know I should do this now," Brown shared. "It's not because I can't do it in 10 years; of course I can do it in 10 years. But why, when I know that it's going to work now? Just like Florence will be there in 10 years. You'll be able to see my movie in 10 years on TV. And I know that Jake and I will be okay."

"It's like, why wait? Let's go for it," she added.