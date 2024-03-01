Millie Bobby Brown Details Jake Bongiovi's Underwater Proposal And How They Almost Lost Ring

NBC / Getty

Millie Bobby Brown is sharing details about how her fiancé Jake Bongiovi proposed to her last year.

While appearing on Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 20-year-old actress recalled how Bongiovi -- who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi -- popped the question last April.

"Well, I haven't told anyone this because there are moments, key moments, but I'm like, 'Fallon is the best,' and also I think this is too good of a story to not tell," Brown said. "Basically, Jake and I bonded over diving. We love diving, we got our driving licenses together."

She continued, "We were on vacation, and he was like, 'Mil, you got to be up at 8:00 a.m., we’re going on a dive.' And I was like, '8 a.m., dive?' ... And he's telling me, 'We're going to the same spot we usually go to.' I'm like, 'It's boring, let's go somewhere new.' He's like, 'No, we have to go to this spot.'"

The Damsel actress said she and Bongiovi went under, noting that they were "many meters down."

"He gives me like a shell, and I like, turn it over, and it's a ring. And I like, looked at him, and he was like ...," Brown said, making a funny sound to show how Bongiovi attempted to speak to her underwater, before giving a thumbs up.

"This means, 'up,' 'I want to go up.' So that technically would mean, 'No, I don't want to marry you, I want to go up,'" she told Fallon, noting that she gave Bongiovi an "okay" hand symbol.

“So I was like okay," Brown said. "And I think it was underwhelming, but we freaked out."

"Anyways, he puts the ring on my hand, and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger, plummets like, so fast, it was like a cinematic movie," she continued. "Jake threw himself, like so deep, like the diver was like, 'You can't do that, like your ears ... literally your brain will explode.'"

"He does a cinematic grab, opens [his hand] and he saved the ring," she added.

And while the ring was almost lost into the depths of the ocean, Brown said her fiancé's heroic moment was a perfect representation of their relationship.

"I truly feel like it's a reflection of who he is, and I feel like we're always going to have each other's back, and if anyone drops the ball, we got it," she told Fallon.

However, the proposal didn't end there, with the Stranger Things actress sharing how Bongiovi popped the question once again when they reached the surface.

She also revealed that the 21-year-old asked her mom if she could propose with her ring, to which Brown's mother told him, "Absolutely not, Jake. You're not taking my ring down there, I know you'll drop it."

Due to what happened we have to admit, it was probably wise! "She was right," Brown joked.

Bongiovi used a different ring for the underwater proposal, before giving Brown her mother's ring when they returned to the boat.

"So when we got up on the boat he was like, 'This is your mom's ring, and I got it from your parents,'" Brown recalled. "And it was very magical, and his parents were there, and we just looked so disheveled coming out from a dive."

Brown and Bongiovi first sparked romance rumors in mid-2021 and announced their engagement last April on Instagram, with the former posting a photo that showed off her diamond engagement ring.