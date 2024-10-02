R. Kelly's Daughter Joanne Won't Be Introducing Her Future Son to His Grandfather In Prison

Tvei Network/Youtube/Getty

"I really feel like that one millisecond completely just changed my whole life," R. Kelly's daughter Joanne tearfully says in a new doc.

R. Kelly's daughter Joanne will not be introducing her future son to his grandfather.

In the trailer for the upcoming documentary R. Kelly's Karma: A Daughter's Journey, Joanne Kelly shared how dealing with her father's child pornography conviction affected her life and her relationship with her dad.

"Nobody wants to be the child of the father that is out here hurting women and children," the 26-year-old said.

"He knows exactly why we can't have the relationship that we would have liked to have with him," she added.

Kelly's daughter breaks down during the trailer as she reflects on how important the "Ignition" singer was to her.

"He was my everything," she said of Kelly. "For a long time, I didn't even want to believe that it happened. I didn't know that, even if he was a bad person, that he would do something to me."

"I really feel like that one millisecond completely just changed my whole life," she said before adding that she will not be bringing her future child to meet her dad.

"If my son asks questions, I'm going to be as truthful as possible. And I will not be taking my son to prison to meet his grandfather."

Also during the trailer, Joanne's mother and ex-wife of Kelly, Drea, makes an appearance opening up about how Kelly treated their children.

"Just because you're not a good husband, doesn't mean you can't be a good father. And the fact that he didn't even try," she said of Kelly. "What he did to me, he did to me. But you didn't have to do it to my damn kids."

Joanne's siblings, Jaah Kelly and Robert Kelly Jr., also appear during the two minute clip.

The 57-year-old disgraced artist is currently serving a 20-year-prison sentence at Chicago's Metropolitan Correctional Center. He was convicted on 6 of 13 counts, including producing child pornography.

The doc drops October 11 on TVEI.