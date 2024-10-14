Surfer Bethany Hamilton Calls For Help After Nephew Drowned But 'Still Has A Heartbeat'

The famous surfer -- who lost her arm at 13 in a shark attack -- is asking her followers for any medical information that could help give her nephew the "best chance."

Surfer Bethany Hamilton is making a desperate plea to her followers, asking them for help and to pray for her nephew.

The 34-year-old professional surfer revealed that her young nephew Andrew had a drowning incident in the evening of October 11 -- however, she said he "still has a heartbeat and has fight in him."

In an emotional Instagram, Hamilton said "sweet" Andrew was medevacked to a hospital in Oahu, Hawaii.

Sharing photos of her young blonde nephew holding a surf board and smiling, Hamilton wrote "Please help!!" before adding that they are "wrecked."

"I know how proper medical support can make or break someone's chance of survival and in this case we're asking for help from anyone who has information of what we can do to give my nephew the best chance," she wrote to her 2.4 million followers.

The famous surfer, who lost her arm at 13 in a shark attack, then updated the post saying her family "got ahold of Dr Paul Harch [to] help save my nephew and educate doctors in Hawai'i."

According to Hamilton, he is a "world-renowned HBOT expert on adolescent drowning."

The mom of four concluded the heartfelt post asking followers to only reach out to her brother Noah with "timely information on other treatments," before adding his contact details.