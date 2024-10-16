Cameron Diaz Details How Husband Benji Madden Supported Her Exit From Hollywood

Getty

"Nobody's opinion, nobody's success, no one's offer, no one's anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I really wanted to have," Diaz said of her decision to step away from Hollywood and build her family.

Cameron Diaz is opening up about her return to Hollywood.

The Sweetest Thing actress is getting ready to head back to the big screen after stepping away from her acting career in 2014, and while she feels ready for that return, that break and the space she has now to get back to work, wouldn't be possible without the support of her husband, Benji Madden.

"We were in the house for a long time, which was amazing, the 52-year-old mother of two said during a conversation at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit. "So, I had to push myself. My husband, he's just the best. He was just like, 'You've been supporting us and building the family.' And supporting him in his businesses. He's like, 'It's time for us to support you and let mommy ascend and do her do her thing.'"

In her time away from Hollywood, Diaz and the Good Charlotte rocker, who got married in 2015, went on to privately welcome two children through surrogate, a daughter, Raddix, 4, and son Cardinal, 6 months.

As for her decision to walk away from her career onscreen, Diaz said it was due in large part to her desire to grow her family out of the spotlight.

"It felt like the right thing for me to reclaim my own life, and I just really didn't care about anything else," she shared. "Nobody's opinion, nobody's success, no one's offer, no one's anything could change my mind about my decision of taking care of myself and building the life that I really wanted to have. I think it's it really comes to what are you passionate about? For me it was to build my family."

Diaz, who will soon grace the screen once more in the film, Back in Action, alongside Jamie Foxx, said that in addition to Madden, it was her now three-time collaborator who helped encourage her return.

"I couldn't say no to Jamie," Diaz added of her Annie and Any Given Sunday co-star. "He said, 'Come with me.' And I was like, 'Okay, let's do it.' It's our third film together."

It also helped that working with Foxx has always been fun and easy for the Charlie's Angels alum, with Diaz telling Jimmy Fallon during a 2022 appearance on his eponymous talk show that it wasn't hard to get back into the groove alongside the Oscar-winner.

"The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie," Diaz said during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon appearance. "He's so great, he's so easy, he's so professional, he's so talented, and just being able to work with him."

"It will be so much fun," she added.