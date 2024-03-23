Stars Congratulate Cameron Diaz & Benji Madden on Birth of Second Child

Getty

Madden's twin brother Benji shared a sweet comment, while Katy Perry congratulated Diaz and Madden on "another earth angel."

Celebrities are sending their congratulations to Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden following the announcement of the birth of their second child.

On Friday evening, the couple took to Instagram to share the surprise news that they had welcomed their second child together, a son, whom they named Cardinal.

"We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden❤️🙏," Madden captioned the joint Instagram post. "He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won't be posting any pictures- but he's a really cute ☺️We are feeling so blessed and grateful 🍀Sending much love from our fam to yours 🙏❤️Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! 🤘⚡️."

The pair posted a colorful hand-drawn illustration that read: "A little bird whispered to me."

Baby Cardinal's birth comes four years after Diaz, 51, and Madden, 45, welcomed their daughter Raddix in December 2020.

The duo's celebrity pals and fans alike took to the comments section of the announcement to congratulate them on their new addition.

Madden's twin brother, Joel Madden, sent a series of heart emojis, commenting, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️." He also reshared his brother and sister-in-law's post on his Instagram Stories.

Meanwhile, Katy Perry also commented on Diaz and Madden's post, writing, "another earth angel ♥️."

Bishop Briggs wrote, "CONGRATULATIONS!!!

Pete Wentz sent three sparkle emojis, writing, "✨✨✨." The Game and Lionel Richie both commented with heart emojis.

Diaz and Madden tied the knot in 2015, and welcomed Raddix four years later.

In a 2020 interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, the Charlie's Angels actress told the talk show host that the birth of their daughter was “the best thing” that could have happened to the couple calling it "heaven."

"Literally every single day, there's just leaps and bounds ... and she's not the same baby that she was yesterday," Diaz shared at the time. "Where was yesterday? Yesterday is literally gone, and today is a new day, and tomorrow will be a new day that she's a completely different baby."

"But it's so gratifying to actually get to see that growth and to be a part of it. It's just amazing. It's the best thing that ever happened to both Benj and I."