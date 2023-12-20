Cameron Diaz Claps Back at Rumors Jamie Foxx Was 'Making Everyone Miserable' on Movie Set

Instagram/Getty

Cameron Diaz is "angry" about rumors that started swirling after Jamie Foxx fell ill filming their upcoming movie Back in Action, her first film in a decade, with reports saying his "crazy" behavior pushed her so far she was "never gonna make another movie again."

Cameron Diaz had stepped away from Hollywood for nearly a decade, and now she finds herself in the midst of one of its most difficult aspects: the rumor mill. The Back in Action star quickly jumped in to defend her co-star Jamie Foxx from some pretty harsh speculation.

The rumors started spreading after Foxx suffered a medical emergency in April while filming their upcoming Netflix film. Suddenly, she noted, people were saying he was "making everyone miserable and that I was never gonna make another movie again because of him."

Speaking with Molly Sims on the latter's Lipstick on the Rim podcast, Diaz said she was "angry" and frustrated at this narrative, wanting to "scream at the top of your lungs, like, 'What are you talking about?'"

Contrary to what was going around, Diaz said Foxx was a "professional on every level" and she "had a blast" working alongside him. "Jamie is, like, the cheerleader for the entire crew," she said. "Everybody loves him."

While Diaz was wont to speak out on his behalf, she also said that Foxx was "so classy" about it. "He's like, 'Nope. Just let them [talk]. We know the truth,'" she said. "Still, it just really made me angry."

Diaz did acknowledge that the production had "hiccups," but insisted it was nothing more than "the natural kinds of things that happen." She added, "Nothing got delayed other than, obviously, toward the end. And that's something that is not my place to speak about."

In fact, the only thing she would say about Foxx's medical emergency was that he's "thriving" now. Foxx has remained coy about the nature of his health scare, too, but has suggested it was pretty serious.

After his release from the hospital in May, Foxx addressed the incident in July via his Instagram, telling his fans he'd been "to hell and back." Last week, while celebrating his 56th birthday, Foxx thanked his fans for their support and prayers, writing, "I needed every prayer."

The two actors have a long history on the screen together, with Back in Action their third collaboration. They previously starred in 1999's Any Given Sunday, and 2014's Annie remake, which was shortly before Diaz's hiatus from filmmaking.

Upon announcing their reunion for this new project, Diaz posted to her Instagram in June 2022, "[Jamie Foxx], only you could get me back in action! I can't frickin wait it's gonna be a blast!"

It sounds like she got just the experience she was looking for, telling Sims of the Oscar winner, "Jamie is the best. I love that guy so much. He's such a special person and he's so talented, so much fun."