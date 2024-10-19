Rosie O'Donnell Speaks Out After Daughter Chelsea Is Arrested For Child Neglect, Drug Possession

Getty/Oconto County Sheriff's Office

While searching the 27-year-old's home last month, police allegedly discovered a meth pipe "that a small child could have easily grabbed" along with "used female hygiene products, unclean underwear with feces and blood stains and used razor blades on the floor."

Rosie O'Donnell is speaking out amid her daughter Chelsea Belle O'Donnell's latest legal troubles and struggles with drug addiction.

This week, it was revealed that Chelsea -- who is O'Donnell's eldest daughter -- has been arrested twice in Wisconsin within the past month and faces multiple charges, including child neglect and drug possession, according to Fox News Digital.

On October 14, the 27-year-old was charged with multiple felony counts, including possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, bail jumping and resisting or obstructing an officer, per court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

This came after she was arrested on charges of child neglect last month, according to court doc obtained by In Touch. On September 17, Chelsea was charged with four felony counts of maintaining a drug trafficking place, child neglect, and possession of methamphetamine and possession of THC. In addition, she also received two misdemeanor charges of possession of illegally obtained prescription drugs, disorderly conduct, and domestic abuse.

On Saturday, O'Donnell reacted to reports regarding her daughter's recent arrests on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of Chelsea holding a newborn baby, the comedian wrote, "chelsea is in the news today - this is a photo from a better time - here is the family comment."

"sadly this is not new for our family - chelsea has struggled with drug addiction for a decade - we r all hopeful she will find her way out of this deadly disease," she continued, before adding hashtags "#love," "#alanon," and a broken heart emoji, along with the date."

On September 10, police visited Chelsea's home after they received a call from the mom of four, who appeared to be arguing with someone, according to the Marinette County Sheriff's Office, per In Touch.

According to the report, when authorities arrived, they found Chelsea with "dilated pupils," and she told them that she had gotten into a fight with her boyfriend Jacob Newland, whom police noted also had dilated pupils and "did not react to any sort of light."

While Newland allegedly claimed to police that he "only smokes marijuana," police reportedly wrote in the report that after having "previously observed this type of impairment on someone," they concluded that Newland had also smoked meth.

According to In Touch, authorities also described Chelsea's alleged state and behavior after she was detained and put into a police car.

"I watched her for a little and she kept moving her hands around, and it appeared that she was either digging into her butt or her vaginal area," police reportedly wrote in the report. "I opened the squad door and asked her what she had on her or in her. She denied having anything and claimed that the handcuffs were starting to hurt her, so she was moving around."

Chelsea allegedly confessed that she had something hidden in her bra, before she took out a black container and plastic bag that included white pills, authorities said, per In Touch.

"In the black vial was a white crystal-like substance that I know to be meth," police allegedly said in the doc, also reportedly noting that the other drugs were alprazolam, the generic name for Xanax.

An officer also reportedly wrote that Chelsea was "sweating profusely and very jittery."

However, what authorities claimed they found in Chelsea's home was quite disturbing.

"The inside of the home was disgusting; throughout the house I saw rotten food, dirty moldy dishes, milk that stunk so bad it almost made me puke, dirty diapers, used female hygiene products, unclean underwear with feces and blood stains and used razor blades on the floor," police wrote in the report, according in Touch.

"The living conditions in the house were horrible. I searched in the bathroom and did not find anything of interest," the officer added. "I then assisted with searching that downstairs bedroom that was Chelsea's and Jacob's. Deputy Veriha had located a used meth pipe and a gem bag with meth in it."

Another officer allegedly discovered a harrowing scene in what appeared to be a child's bedroom.

"Under a baby crib, I located a black and silver digital scale, some used gem bags with white residue, and a sharps container that had more used and unused hypodermic needles," read the report, per In Touch. "In a clothes pile, I found a straw that had been cut off and burnt."

Authorities also reportedly found "old apples, garbage, random tools, and butane bottles sitting on the floor" in the kid's bedroom. The report also noted, per In Touch, that officers discovered a meth pipe "that a small child could have easily grabbed."

Police also reportedly said that the baby was sleeping inside when authorities arrived. Authorities also noted, per In Touch, that Child Protective Services came to the home, and approved the infant to be given to one of Newland's friends.

In Touch reported that police noted in the doc that they discovered evidence consistent with drug trafficking in Chelsea's house.

Chelsea has four children, including an 11-month-old son Atlas, who was seemingly the baby described in the police report. She is also mom to daughters Avery, Riley, and Skylar, whom she welcomed in February 2022, January 2021, and December 2018, respectively, according to Fox News Digitial.

Following her arrest, Chelsea was released on bond, before she was again arrested on October 11 after police pulled her over.

According to In Touch, officers wrote that Chelsea appeared "visibly nervous," was "shaking," and her "forehead was covered in sweat." While being questioned, she allegedly threw a meth pipe in the direction of a river after attempting to throw it over a fence. Officers also reportedly found "three used needles" in Chelsea. They also discovered other drugs and substances, including prescription pills, according to the report, per In Touch.

As previously mentioned, Chelsea was charged with multiple felony accounts. According to Fox News Digital, she is scheduled in court next month for both the September and October arrests.

Chelsea is one of O'Donnell's five children. Along with Chelsea, O'Donnell welcomed Parker, 27, Blake, 24, and Vivienne, 21, during her marriage to Kelli Carpenter. She adopted daughter Dakota, 11, with late wife Michelle Rounds, who died in 2017.

The former View host and Chelsea have faced struggles in their relationship in the past and, at one point, were estranged.