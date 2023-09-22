Rosie O'Donnell Reacts to Oprah Winfrey Talking About Ozempic

Getty

When the topic turned to weight loss drugs, such as Ozempic, Winfrey spoke about not having "willpower."

O'Donnell posted a picture of a headline which read "Oprah Winfrey Says She Wrestled With Thoughts on Ozempic, Wegovy: 'If I Take the Drug, That's the Easy Way Out."

O'Donnell shared her thoughts in the caption, with a simple "hmmmmmm - i beg 2 differ."

Oprah recently spoke about weight loss drugs on her Oprah Daily's The Life You Want Class: The State of Weight, where she was "ready" for the conversation about weight and obesity.

"You all know I’ve been on this journey for most of my life," shared Winfrey. "My highest weight was 237 pounds. I don't know if there's another public person whose weight struggle has been exploited as much as mine over the years."

"One of the things that I've been so ashamed, shamed myself about and was shamed in the tabloids every week for about 25 years is not having the willpower," she said.

"I think that there is a distinction between mindset which we are now hearing, the brain tells you a certain thing about how you process food versus willpower."

"Shouldn't we all just be more accepting of whatever body you choose to be in? That should be your choice," she added.