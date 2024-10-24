Video Appearing to Show Authorities Punch Suspect After Alleged Execution of Ex at Cancer Walk Triggers Investigation

WREG / Facebook / SCSO

The suspect's mugshot shows a swollen face and black eye after he led police in Tennessee on a multi-county chase that ended when officers managed to flip his car -- this after his ex, Ellie Young, was shot dead at a Memphis cancer walk.

One woman is dead, one suspect badly bruised and swollen after video captures his takedown by police following a multi-county car chase.

According to Memphis Fox affiliate WHBQ, Jackson Hopper, 26, led authorities on a lengthy chase October 19 through Tipton County and Lauderdale County before they were finally able to stop him just after he passed into Dyer County. The entire chase was approximately 80 miles long, taking about 90 minutes.

In video taken by a bystander, a dozen law enforcement officers can be seen moving toward Hopper's overturned vehicle, demanding that he exit and show his hands.

The suspect is briefly seen as both police officers and sheriff's deputies help pull him out of the vehicle, before authorities swarm where he goes down below the sightline of the grass and hillside. Law enforcement then appears to punch repeatedly where he is presumably lying on the ground for 30 seconds or so as bystanders attempt to yell at them to stop.

Eventually, authorities advise bystanders that the suspect is wanted for murder and had a gun. He can then be seen as he is apprehended and taken into custody. You can see the entire video above, courtesy of WREG.

Now, the Lauderdale County sheriff's office in Tennessee, where the suspect was arrested, says they are "conducting an internal affairs investigation into any allegations of officer misconduct."

At the same time, Lauderdaule County Sheriff Brian Kelley also emphasized, per WHBQ, "The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office never condones personnel misconduct but understands that all sources of information must be evaluated before conclusions can be drawn."

In a Facebook post, Tipton County Sheriff Shannon Beasley wrote, "This was a very volatile situation with an armed suspect. Each of these law enforcement officers, and hundreds of civilians, lives were at risk while in the pursuit of justice of this fleeing murder suspect."

He went on to note that his office is "working alongside other agencies and officials as we conduct an internal investigation into this matter."

Offering some additional details of the chase itself, Beasley said that the suspect at one point attempted to run over one of his constables who was attempting to deploy stop sticks.

He also said that the suspect again tried to run over another deputy in Dyer County before one of that jurisdiction's officers rammed into him to stop him as he was driving into oncoming traffic. He said that the suspect was fighting with deputies during his arrest, and that a gun was found in his vehicle.

"First and foremost, we should focus on the fact that an innocent, young lady violently and senselessly lost her life, allegedly at the hands of this suspect," Beasley also wrote. "Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with this family as they grieve the loss of this young lady, who was a daughter, sibling, and friend to many."

Death of Ellie Young

According to witnesses at the scene of the initial crime, Hopper encountered Ellie Claire Young, 22, as she was getting into her vehicle at the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer event at Shelby Farms in Shelby County, Tennessee just after 12 p.m. on Saturday.

He fired two shots into the vehicle while still sitting in his own Honda CRV, per witnesses. When she fell out of her Jeep and into the parking lot, he allegedly fired one final shot, per the affidavit, before getting back into his vehicle and driving away.

His vehicle was later spotted in Mason, Tennessee, triggering the beginning of the multi-county chase.

According to WLOX, Young had just finished volunteering at the event. She was a medical student at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. Her family told authorities that Hopper and Young had recently broken up.

Speaking with family and friends, the outlet reports that Young was hoping to follow in her older sister's footsteps and become a doctor.

"Her bright future as a doctor was something she looked forward to for as long as I knew her, said her friend and sorority sister Danni Fewell. "She was determined to change the world."

Young was a member of the Xi Zeta Chapter of Chi Omega at UT. The organization held a candlelight vigil for her on Tuesday night and said in a statement, "We are deeply saddened and at a loss of words for the recent passing of our sister, Ellie Young."

"She was a light in every room she walked in. She was kind, smart, humble, genuine, and a role model to all of us," the sorority's statement continued. "There will never be another one like her. We ask that you keep Ellie's family, friends, and the sisters of Chi Omega in your prayers."

In court on Monday, Hopper's bruises were clearly visible as he pleaded not guilty to the charge of first-degree murder in Shelby County.

He is facing additional charges in Tipton County for the police chase, including reckless driving, aggravated assault and reckless endangerment, per WLOX. Lauderdale County may also bring additional charges. He is being held in Shelby County without bond until his hearing on Monday.

Young's family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral and memorial costs.