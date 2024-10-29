Armie Hammer Addresses Cannibal Allegations in New Podcast, Says He 'Kind of Likes' Them

Getty

"It's wild," Hammer told podcast guest Tom Arnold. "I'm not going to lie, I kind of like the cannibal stuff now."

Armie Hammer is getting candid about those cannibalism rumors.

On the first episode of his new podcast, The Armie HammerTime, the 38-year-old actor opened up about the public's reactions to the allegations of cannibalism leveled against him and shares how he feels about them now.

"It's wild," he told podcast guest Tom Arnold. "I'm not going to lie, I kind of like the cannibal stuff now."

Hammer continued, "The accusations are the thing that make so much noise. Like, what makes more noise? 'Armie Hammer is a cannibal' or 'Armie Hammer might not be a cannibal?' The cannibal thing makes more noise and you don't get an apology tour in this world. Like, someone says something about you, everyone believes it, and they move on with their lives to whatever it is they're focused on, because they've got their own lives."

In the 2022 documentary House of Hammer, two of the Call Me by Your Name star's exes, Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, alleged that he sent them messages detailing cannibalistic fantasies about them.

Last April, following another woman's rape accusation against the actor, the Los Angeles District Attorney's office confirmed that Hammer -- who has denied any allegations of wrongdoing -- was being investigated over claims of sexual assault. There ultimately was not sufficient evidence for a case and he was never charged.

The allegations still all but cancelled Hammer, derailing his Hollywood career.

Arnold, meanwhile, responded to Hammer by saying, "the great news is that you've worked on yourself."

"When something like this happens, we do all this work on ourselves," replied Hammer, "not so that we can get the jobs back but so that we don't care if we get the jobs back. I think that's where I feel like I am now."

Elsewhere in the interview, Hammer spoke about how he plans to address the allegations with his two children when they get older

"I'm sure you're so honest that you’ll have those conversations," Arnold said, to which Hammer replied, "100%, when it's time."

Hammer, who shares daughter Harper, 9, and son Ford, 7, with his ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers -- with whom he settled his divorce in 2023 -- also shared how getting sober had helped him be there for his children.