Elizabeth Chambers Calls Navigating Armie Hammer Divorce in the Public Eye 'Absolute Hell'

Elizabeth Chambers is getting candid about going through her divorce from Armie Hammer in the public eye.

While starring in the new Freeform docuseries drama Grand Cayman: Secrets in Paradise, Chambers said she fell victim to what's been labeled the "Cayman Curse," which sees couples breakup soon after moving to Grand Cayman together.

"I went through a very public divorce," she said of her split from Hammer. "It was riddled with scandal, and stories were coming out each day, horrific articles, and I was learning about them as it happened."

Chambers and Hammer married in 2010 and later announced their split in July 2020. They share two kids, Harper, 9, and Ford, 7.

After they parted ways, the Call Me By Your Name actor was accused by multiple women of abuse and sexual misconduct, which he denied.

"The life that we had planned for years basically shattered," Chambers said. "That was a really painful period of time. Doing that on a more public platform, it was absolute hell, and I wouldn't wish it upon anyone."

While other members of the cast weighed in on the divorce and Hammer's infamous February 2023 interview with Air Mail, Chambers said she's one of the few people who know the truth of what went on in her marriage.

"I lived it. I know it. I know the truth. So, at the end of the day, unless you were there, you don't know," the Food Network star said.

"You can write something for clickbait. You can write something for headlines. You can write something for sensation," she added of the article, which saw Hammer officially break his silence on the myriad of disturbing allegations leveled against him. "But ultimately only I know the truth. I'm not f---ing playing that game."

Chambers and Hammer officially finalized their divorce in June 2023, just days after officials announced that Hammer would not face charges in an L.A. rape case filed against him by one of his accusers.

Following the news, Hammer took to social media in a since-deleted post, to announce that he would be starting over as he begins the "long" and "difficult" process of putting his life back together now that his name has been cleared.

"I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed," Hammer wrote, marking the first time he'd spoken out about the allegations since the Air Mail article. "I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life together now that my name is cleared."

He added in the caption, "I would like to say a very special thank you to all of the people who have helped me get through this time. Onwards and upwards."

As for Chambers, she too said that she's ready for a fresh start.