Brian Austin Green Recalls Moment In Megan Fox Marriage Where 'Everything' He Did 'Annoyed Her'

Brian Austin Green is looking back on the end of his marriage with Megan Fox.

On the Oct. 29 episode of Tori Spelling's misSPELLING podcast, the Beverly Hills, 90210 got candid about the state of their relationship towards its end.

Spelling recalled Green telling her how "it annoyed Megan when you chewed because she thought she could hear it." The memory came to mind for Spelling because her own daughter now has similar complaints.

"I remember thinking at the time, like, 'How bad could it be? She loves him. Why like — that really bothers her?' But now my daughter's like, 'Mom, I can hear you chewing,' and I always think of you. I'm like, 'God,'" Spelling said.

"It's an age thing maybe," Green, who was married to Fox for 10 years and together for 16 before they split in 2020, responded. "I don't know. I know it just always bothered her."

Looking back, Green said, "I honestly think that the chewing thing was just like, she'd gotten to the point, I think, where things just weren't great, so I was just... It was... Everything was annoying her. Which happens in relationships. I get it."

He continued, "You kinda get to that point where you're like, God, just the way you're shuffling your feet right now, the way you're putting that toast in the toaster is just driving you crazy. It's all that stupid little stuff, you know. That, to me, is when you have to make the choice of going, okay, we either are gonna go into therapy and we're gonna try and find, like, our connection and figure out what's going on now, or these things are gonna sink us."

Green, who shares children Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 6, with Fox, called off their marriage in May 2020.

At the time, he also clarified that "cheating" had not led to the end of the relationship, despite speculation about Fox's relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox made her red carpet debut with the rocker in November 2020, days after filing for divorce from Green, and the pair have been together ever since, with MGK proposing in January 2022.

It's currently unclear, however, if the couple are still planning to get married.

Green, meanwhile, also found love again with Dancing with the Stars alum Sharna Burgess, with whom he welcomed a son, Zane, in 2022. The pair are also engaged.

The group has morphed into a big, blended family, with Burgess sharing how they all co-parent during an appearance on Jana Kramer's Whine Down podcast last year.