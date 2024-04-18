Brian Austin Green Reveals the Trick to Coparenting with Ex Megan Fox

Getty

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' alum shares sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7, with Fox.

Brian Austin Green is opening up about coparenting with ex Megan Fox.

in a recent interview with E! News, the actor -- who shares sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 10, and Journey, 7, with Fox -- shared that his secret to raising his kids with Fox is to keep the children the top priority.

"The number one is always make sure that everything is centered around the experience of the kids," Green, 50, said.

"People make a mistake of thinking that they're gonna do things so the separation doesn't affect the kids and that's -- of course it's gonna affect the kids," he continued. "The only choice you have is how it affects the kids."

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum added that the key to coparenting with an ex is to "pick your battles."

"The person that you were with that you're now separated from, you guys are separated for a reason, because you didn't get along," Green said. "So, you can't expect to then get along after the fact in raising your kids. So, you have to decide, 'OK, it's not about us getting along anymore. It's about us coparenting, which is a totally different situation.'"

Meanwhile, Fox previously spoke about coparenting with Green during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show back in November, noting that she believes it's important how their kids see their parents treat one another.

"I think it's really important when people separate to never ever disparage the other parent or even in a passive aggressive way, make remark," she explained. "I don't let anything in my energy like that when I'm around my kids because if I don't accept and love their father I'm rejecting a part of them because he's a part of who they are always."

Green and Fox separated in 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in February 2022.