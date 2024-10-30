DWTS Duo Jenn Tran & Sasha Farber React to Their 'Sad' Elimination & Those Romance Rumors (Exclusive)

"You're stuck with me. You're never getting rid of me. Ever. Sorry," Jenn told TooFab exclusively after the Halloween Nights episode.

It may be the end of Jenn Tran's Dancing with the Stars journey, but it won't be the end of her relationship with Sasha Farber.

After wowing the judges with their contemporary number to Olivia Rodrigo's "Vampire" -- scoring 10, 9, 9 and then picking up bonus points for the dance-off -- Jenn and Sasha unfortunately didn't do enough to wow those watching at home.

"When The Bachelorette ended the way it did, I was like at my lowest of lows and then this opened up and this is obviously like a sad moment for us, and we wanted to get further, but when this door closes, another will open up," Jenn told TooFab exclusively after her elimination.

ABC/Toofab

Jenn stepped onto the ballroom floor following an emotional season of The Bachelorette, where her season ended with a historic proposal to Devin Strader. The couple, however, didn't get a happy ending after the show.

Looking back on the 26-year-old reality star's ups and downs over the past year, Jenn told TooFab the series has been more than "life-changing."

"It's an understatement, truly, it's been such a dream to be here and to be able to learn the things that I've learned," she said.

"It's not just like the dancing, but it's the confidence, it's the emotion, the [catharsis] of it all. And just, I've built a family here now and it's been incredible."

Sasha and Jenn have been fan favorites, creating one of the most delightful partnerships of the season. "It's been so beautiful," Sasha said of Jenn's growth.

"The journey is out of this world. I'm so proud of this girl right here. She came in guns blazing and she really grew as a dancer and tonight really showcased that. That was a really hard dance. Through her injuries, through her tears, through the blood, sweat, tears, she came out on top. And I'm so proud," he continued.

As for their relationship off the ball room floor, Jenn told Sasha: "You're stuck with me. You're never getting rid of me. Ever. Sorry."

However, when it comes to the romance rumors, Sasha admitted they have been too busy to even read the comments about their undeniable chemistry on the floor.

"We haven't even had time to look at those. But now we will. We've got a lot of catching up to do," Sasha told TooFab.

"We'll take notes," Jenn added.

During last week's episode on Oct. 22, the pair were asked by host Julianne Hough whether their natural chemistry on the ballroom floor made a difference in their dance partnership, prompting Jenn to admit, "Absolutely."

"We trust each other so much. We know each other so well. So that's why this works so well," she added.