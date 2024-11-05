Ariana Grande Reacts to Backlash Over Her Glinda Casting In Wicked

Getty/TikTok

"I probably would've said the same thing. I probably would've said, 'Why the f--k? Kill me. I've waited 20 years for this. Kill me,'" Grande said of her critics.

Ariana Grande felt the external pressures of being cast as the iconic Glinda in the movie adaptation of Wicked.

The 31-year-old pop icon appeared on a recent episode of "Sentimental Men," where hosts Quincy Brown and Kevin Bianchi asked what she was "most scared" about in regards to the film.

After revealing how the murmurings of a potential audition arose before the pandemic and the three-month long audition process, she admitted she had "nervousness" once she landed Glinda.

"I felt a little bit of the initial nervousness or the sort of preconceived notions about what I might be able to deliver or not deliver, or why I would be wrong [for the role] or whatever," Grande said.

She felt the challenge was going to be showing fans that she can shed her pop look and sounds for the role.

"Going off of [her single] 'Side to Side,' I probably would've said the same thing. I probably would've said, 'Why the f--k? Kill me. I've waited 20 years for this. Kill me,' I would've said that as a fan from the outside. Knowing of only '7 Rings,' probably I'd say, 'Well, that’s bulls--t.' So, you know, I get it."

"This is something I loved so much about auditioning for Wicked," she continued. "It has to be earned. Anything on this scale, being a part of anything, it's not just given because they know you for one thing."

"So, it's fun to kind of have the challenge of reframing people's perception and doing the work to earn your way back into the other spaces," Grande added.

Grande and the rest of her Wicked costars have just began their world tour promoting the film adaptation.

She posted a series of snaps from the premiere evening, including one of her boyfriend Ethan Slater, who plays Boq Woodman in the film.

It is the first time Grande has posted a photo with Slater. The image shows Slater helping Grande down a set of stairs holding the train of her Vivienne Westwood Glinda-esque gown.

Slater also agreed to give Grande a pink friendship bracelet from a fan.

From the yellow brick road red carpet, a video was posted on X showing the social media user -- Melissa -- giving Slater a pink friendship bracelet for his girlfriend.

"Is it possible for you to give this to Ari for me?" Melissa asked Slater.

"I'm pretty sure she's coming if you want [to give it to her], but I can do that! Do you want me to? Sure! Yeah, of course. I'm sure she'll love it," he replied.