Donald Trump Declared 47th US President, Defeats Kamala Harris

Getty

Donald Trump will return to the White House as he has been elected the 47th President of the United States, defeating Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

On late Tuesday night, early Wednesday morning, several news outlets, including FOX News, MSNCN and CNN, declared Trump the winner of the election after he surpassed the 270 electoral votes with a total of 277. While there are still some states that have yet to finish reporting, Trump cinched the presidency after he won multiple battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Wisconsin.

"We overcame obstacles that nobody ever thought we could," Trump said in part during his acceptance speech from West Palm Beach alongside his running mate JD Vance. "This will truly be the golden age of America."

Harris has not officially conceded the race. President Joe Biden has yet to comment.

Trump's win marks the first time a convicted felon has been elected president. At 87, he's also officially the oldest president-elect in history. Trump will become the second former president to serve two non-consecutive terms after Grover Cleveland, who was the 22nd and 24th president in the 1880s and 1890s.

Trump won the popular vote for the first time. He lost the popular vote in 2016 to Hilary Clinton, but won the electoral college. In 2020, he was defeated by Biden in both the popular vote and the electoral college vote.

In addition to winning the presidency, Republicans flipped the Senate. The House has yet to be called.