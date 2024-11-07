Andy Cohen Shares Messages to Dejected Voters Following Donald Trump Election Win: 'Don't Give Up'

Getty

"I know, after last night's election, half the country woke up feeling depressed, angry and scared, the other half was very excited," Cohen began, on WWHL, before ex-RHOC star Kelly Dodd jumped into the comments after the video was shared online.

Andy Cohen is sharing a message of hope after the election.

During Wednesday's all-new episode of Watch What What Happens Live, Cohen gave his "Mazel of the Day" to the United States of America following Donald Trump's election win over Vice President Kamala Harris.

While Cohen openly shared his support for Harris and was disappointed in Trump's victory, he praised both the U.S. and democracy for working in action, following a free and fair election, and encouraged those who were equally distraught over the results not to give up.

"It is time for my 'Mazel of the Day,' and in the spirit of unity, I want to give it to America, the country that I love. I know, after last night's election, half the country woke up feeling depressed, angry and scared, the other half was very excited," Cohen said following Trump's win. "That is democracy, and that is OK. Feel those feelings today, but please, for the love of God, don't give up or threaten to move to Canada or anywhere else."

He continued, "The truth is, we need you right here, in this fight. You matter, and so do all the issues that made you vote in the first place. So, tomorrow, and every day forward, keep pushing for progress."

The Bravo exec also encouraged dejected voters to look on the bright side, as he reflected back on Harris' history-making campaign and her commitment for a peaceful transfer of power in January -- unlike what was seen when Trump lost in 2020.

"Vice President Kamala Harris, who ran a historic campaign, under insane circumstances, is committed to a peaceful transfer of power, and her opponent even stopped calling this election rigged after he realized he won," Cohen quipped. "What a coincidence!"

He added, "No matter who you voted for, it is more important than ever to stay committed to defending our democracy. As the son of Evelyn Cohen, I will always express myself, unapologetically, every chance I get. I encourage you, my fellow Americans, to do the same. God bless America."

The post was met with lots comments of support from friends, fans and those in the Bravo world -- as well as a few tongue-in-cheek jabs from some Bravolebrities who supported Trump, including former Real Housewives of Orange County star, Kelly Dodd, who commented, "Am I still on the wrong side of history?? Asking for a friend ❤️."

Dodd's controversial comments on the show led to her being let go from the Bravo series after season 15 and was not invited back for season 16.

A controversial cast member, she sparked fan outrage with her actions both on and off the show.

During an interview on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live in 2021, Dodd said she was "blindsided" by her exit, but acknowledged that the reason she got fired from the show, was because of her actions.