Lili Reinhart Slams Trolls After Expressing Heartbreak For Donald Trump's Sexual Assault Accusers

Riverdale alum Lili Reinhart isn't holding back at Donald Trump supporters on X.

The 28-year-old actress expressed heartbreak for those who accused Trump of sexual assault, as he gained traction over Kamala Harris on Tuesday night.

"I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump," she wrote on X, hours before Trump officially won the presidential election.

I cannot fathom the feeling of the women who came forward about their sexual assault at the hands of Trump. Seeing millions of people vote for their abuser.

My heart absolutely breaks for these women. I believe you, and I am so sorry. — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) November 6, 2024 @lilireinhart

"Seeing millions of people vote for their abuser. My heart absolutely breaks for these women. I believe you, and I am so sorry," she concluded.

Her tweet was met with disdain from some disgruntled social media users, who were quick to share their opinions.

"Lili You're a great actor, stay only acting. Stay out of politics," one user replied.

Reinhart, however, didn't sit back and take it -- bluntly responding, "Suck my d--k ❤️."

When another user openly told the star that they were "unfollowing" her, she replied, "Bye!!! Never come back!!"

The Hustlers star boasts a whopping 3.1 million followers, so losing a few won't hurt all that much.

Another user questioned the "timing" of the allegations coming forward.

"Convenient timing for them to come forth don't you think?" they wrote. "Let's lighten the mood with a funny though. Why do women use the restroom together? So one can hold the mirror while the other practices her victim face!"

Reinhart was disgusted by the comment, telling them, "You are so vile. Never been loved by a woman, huh?" The user then admitted he had a "loving fiancé."

"Oh I'm so sorry for her! She can reach out to me anytime if she needs help and support since she’s not receiving it from you," Reinhart added.