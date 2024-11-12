Murder In a Small Town: Paula Patton Guest Stars As Psychiatrist to Murderous 'Sociopath' (Exclusive Video)

Fox

In Tuesday's all-new Murder In a Small Town, Patton races to notify Chief Alberg of the potential threat to Gibsons after receiving a haunting text message from the killer.

Paula Patton is back on TV -- and, in her new guest-starring role on Murder In a Small Town, plays a crucial part in saving the people of Gibsons.

In this exclusive first look at Tuesday night's episode of the FOX series, Patton plays Dr. Elizabeth Lewis, the psychiatrist of a murderer on the loose whose headed to Gibsons. Racing against the clock, Lewis will stop at nothing to notify Chief Alberg of the potential threat to his town after receiving a haunting text message from her client.

"Shane texted you?" Alberg asks. "The night he killed that politician," Lewis replies. "He used the victim's own phone to send me that text," she adds, referring to the nefarious texts she received from her patient.

"Doctor," Alberg pleads -- weary of Lewis' claims as he works to calm the people of Gibsons' fears amid this impending threat -- before adding, "The texts you received are disturbing, but there's no way for me to prove they actually came from him."

"You're a methodical man, Chief Alberg, I can appreciate that," Lewis says before making her case. "OK, in 2022, Shane Sloane pleaded insanity to a breaking-and-entering charge."

"Insanity?" Alberg asks.

"The D.A. thought it was extreme to, which is why he brought me in to assess Shane. I diagnosed him with borderline personality disorder. He got time served and court ordered therapy," she explains. "And I discovered he's the closest I've ever come to pure evil."

"Now, that's where our professions differ," Alberg argues.

"Trust me, you've never come against anyone like Shane Sloane," Lewis maintains. "He's a sociopath. He's a master at manipulation."

She pleads, "You have to understand, I'm afraid for my life."