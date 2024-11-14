Halle Berry Steps Back Into Sheer Elie Saab Dress She Won Oscar Wearing In 2002 ... and Wow!

Getty/Backgrid

Berry donned the look again during a fashion show also featuring Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez and Camila Cabello.

Halle Berry made an unexpected appearance at the 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab fashion show in Saudi Arabia -- and shocked the crowd by sporting an infamous look from her past.

The 58-year-old actress left jaws on the floor as she hit the runway (above right) in the iconic burgundy, mesh, flower appliqué gown she wore on the night she won the Oscar for Best Actress for Monster’s Ball in 2002 (above left).

That historical night, of course, made her the very first Black woman to win best actress at the Oscars.

Berry shared a video to Instagram showing her strut her stuff in the gown, alongside a heartfelt message to the designer.

"There are some moments in life that just happen and they change our lives forever," she wrote in the caption.

“Winning an Academy Award in my @eliesaabworld gown was one of those moments for me! Thank you Mr. Saab for being a part of the tapestry of my life as we have been inextricably connected for 22 years now!" she continued. "It was my honor to celebrate you and your 1001 seasons. Here’s wishing you many more glorious years of joy, creativity and glamour!"

Per USA Today, the fashion show marked the first time Berry met the designer face-to-face

In 2023, the gown was on display at the Academy Museum, something Berry celebrated on Instagram at the time.

"Not only will this historic @eliesaabworld gown remain in the expert care of the museum's curators and conservators, but it will also be accessible to generations of people for whom the dress also holds meaning and forever be a reminder that all things are possible. Thank you @academymuseum!" she wrote.