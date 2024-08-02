Halle Berry Alleges Olivier Martinez Has 'Refusal to Accept' Boyfriend Van Hunt In Court Docs

Getty

In new court docs, Halle says her ex's "lack of acceptance" of her new boyfriend is preventing them from creating "a healthy environment" for her son, Maceo.

Halle Berry is expressing her concerns when it comes to co-parenting with ex Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares 10-year-old son Maceo.

Her many issues with her ex were laid out in a new court filing obtained by TMZ, in which she claimed he wasn't meeting the terms of their co-parenting agreement. She said the pair previously agreed to co-parenting therapy, but claims he delayed the sessions so he could take the "summer off" in France ... something which she says wasn't cleared by Berry or the therapist.

"Olivier's conduct has resulted in several areas that concern me greatly," said Berry in the filing -- before listing one concern as "Olivier's continued refusal to accept my relationship with [boyfriend Van Hunt], who plays an important role in Maceo's life."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"Olivier's lack of acceptance of Van has resulted in Olivier refusing to permit Maceo to work in a family therapy setting with me and Van as a means to continue to create a healthy environment for our son within the structure of a blended family," she added.

Berry has been dating Hunt since 2020.

Among the other allegations Berry listed as "concerns":

Olivier's continued unilateral decision making with respect to Maceo's education and extracurricular activities, without my prior knowledge and consent, even though Olivier and I share joint legal custody of Maceo.

Olivier consistently places Maceo in the middle of Olivier's anger toward me and in the middle of our conflict.

Olivier's active interference with my therapeutic work with Maceo.

Olivier's continued attempts to align Maceo with him and against me in many areas of our child's life and activities which causes Maceo to be angry with me about private issues relating to Maceo which Olivier and I are discussing at the same time.

Olivier's history of refusing to take needed steps to obtain educational and psychoeducational services as well as other interventions for our son to meet his educational, psychological and social needs.

Olivier's use of Maceo's soccer activities as leverage for negotiating terms impacting Maceo's educational and therapeutic needs.

Olivier's active attempts to influence Maceo's teacher and therapist to view me as a risk to our child by communicating false stories about my relationship with Maceo through Maceo or other third parties.

In her filing, Berry is asking for a judge to "enforce Oliver's compliance" with the previous agreement -- which includes therapy sessions and other requirements -- that they both signed back in May.

"During this intervening two months, the parties should have completed their individual sessions, should have begun their conjoint sessions, and the co-parenting therapist should have communicated with necessary third parties as part of this process, all in the name of the best interests of their son, Maceo," wrote Berry. "None of that has occurred. In fact, not a single conjoint session has been scheduled and not a single third party has been contacted."

As for his excuse about spending the summer in France, Berry also said the therapy sessions are done via Zoom -- so they can be done anywhere.

Per PEOPLE, Judge Shelley Kaufman denied the request, not deeming it an urgent matter.