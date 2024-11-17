Mike Myers Teases Austin Powers Return, Reveals Character He Wishes Got More Love (Exclusive)

Getty

Speaking with TooFab at Vulture Festival, Mike Myers reveals which characters fans quote back to him the most, which project he wishes got more attention and teased the possible return of Austin Powers.

Could Austin Powers, International Man of Mystery be headed for a comeback?

According to the man who both created and played him, Mike Myers, the outlook looks pretty groovy.

TooFab caught up with Myers, 61, before he was celebrated at New York Magazine's Vulture Festival on Saturday in Los Angeles -- where he teased the spy spoof franchise's return. When asked whether Powers was ever coming back, Myers chose his words carefully as he said, "It's ah ... I would be surprised if it didn't."

Myers was just as non-committal when asked to tease the fifth Shrek film, which has been confirmed by Universal with a July 1, 2026 release date.

Talking to reporters, including TooFab, he shared, "I can't tease anything. I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or nonexistence of any element that I should or should not say."

While both Austin Powers and Shrek are two of Myers' most known characters, he shared that it's two other on-screen alter-egos he gets recognized for the most.

"I get a lot of Dr. Evil, I get a lot of Wayne's World," he told TooFab, before revealing which role he played he wishes got more attention.

"I did a series on Netflix during the pandemic, I got the chance to work in England because i'm English and I always liked those kind of English shows that are weird, like The Avengers, that kind of a show," he said of the 2002 series The Pentaverate, which he created and starred in.

"And I did a character called Lord Lordington, who's the head of the Pentaverate, this secret oganization and I think it's my favorite character," he revealed. "It's sort of everything, growing up in an English household, there's a certain English wisdom that we're proud of, that we broke the German codes, time zones, figuring out latitude, all those Englishy things and this character embodied all of that."

"That's my favorite character where I wish people would go, 'Hey, Lord Lordington!'" he added.