Mike Myers Talks Austin Powers 4, Why His Kids Don't Like Shrek & Adam Sandler's Fatherhood Advice

YouTube/SiriusXM

"It was a non-confirmed, confirmation confirmation."

The third "Austin Powers" film, "Austin Powers In Goldmember," was released nearly two decades ago, and a potential fourth movie has supposedly been in the works since 2005.

However, Austin Powers himself, Mike Myers, is now shedding some light on the possibility of a fourth installment of the spy comedy film series.

While speaking with SiriusXM's Jess Cagle and co-host Julia Cunningham on a new episode of "The Jess Cagle Show," the actor was asked if "Austin Powers 4" is potentially "in the works."

"I would love to do one," Myers, 58, said with a coy smile. "I can neither confirm nor deny the existence or non-existence of such a project, should it exist or not exist."

"You know, we're you know," he added, nodding.

Cunningham then chimed in, noting, "It feels like, yes. I'm sorry. It feels like you want to say yes so bad," and Cagle added, "It feels like a confirmation that it's gonna be announced."

Myers then replied, "It was a non-confirmed, confirmation confirmation."

Cunningham jokingly suggested that the "Wayne's World" star — who shares daughters Sunday, 8, and Paulina, 6, and son Spike, 10, with wife Kelly Tisdale — should read the "Austin Powers 4" script to his daughter.

"She feels like the tough critic that needs to approve on an 'Austin Powers 4'," said Cunningham, to which Myers then replied by revealing that one of his daughters thinks he's "boring."

"So, I said to my daughter once ... she was four and I wrote a book about Canada, which I'm very, very proud about," the actor recalled. "It's called 'Mike Myers Canada.' Surprise, surprise. And, I said to her, I said, 'You have to go to bed now.' She goes, 'You bowing.' Boring, right? I went, 'You bowing.'"

Myers continued, "And then she reached back to the bookshelf, got my book without looking and threw it in the ground and said, 'Your book is boring.' That's who she is. And I said, 'Well, there's parts of it that might be a bit of a polemic, but, hardly boring I think.' And then I was [like], 'Oh, she's four. What am I talking about?' But she's that person. She's a tough…

"Tough crowd," Cunningham said, finishing his sentence.

Speaking of his children, Myers shared that his kids aren't big fans of "Shrek," even though he does his iconic Shrek voice at home.

"They love 'Cat in the Hat,'" he explained. "The oldest has seen 'Austin Powers' one. They didn't really care for 'Shrek' much. It's absolutely true. ... These are tough New Yorkers, you know, my youngest is very like, you know…"

"Is he pointing out plot holes in 'Shrek or something?" Cunningham asked, to which Myers replied, "Yeah, there's a lot of, 'That would never happen. A talking donkey would never say that.' They're just New Yorkers dude. You know, they're a tough crowd, but when they like something, they love it. And Spike has 'Austin Powers' one memorized. And my youngest ... she's not a fan. She's tough. She's tough. She's a New Yorker this kid."

Meanwhile, the "Bohemian Rhapsody" star also opened up about the "beautiful" fatherhood advice he received from Adam Sandler.

"He called me up out of the blue," Myers recalled. "Like, I always got on very, very well with Adam. I tended to write at home and ... he just called me out of the blue and said, 'I heard that you're about to have kids.' And he said, 'I'm very happy for you and Kelly.' He said, 'Do you know that feeling you have when you're 12 years old [and] you fall in love for the first time, your ribs ache? He said, 'That's what it's gonna be like every day.' He said, 'Gonna be like, finding out that there's a room in your house that you didn't know, but you realized that it's a part of your heart.'"