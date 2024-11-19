Family Demands Arrest of Vegas Police Officer Who Shot and Killed Man Who Called 911 for Help

Instagram/LVMPD

Brandon Durham called 911 to report shots fired and a home invasion, before police bodycam footage shows the moment a responding officer fatally shot him -- instead of the intruder.

The family of a man who was shot and killed by a police officer responding to a 911 call he made for help is demanding action -- and the arrest of the officer involved.

On November 12, 2024, around 12:40am, 43-year-old Brandon Durham called the Las Vegas Metro Police Department to report people were shooting at his home. He then said people entered the residence, where he was with his 15-year-old daughter, before telling authorities he was locking himself in the bathroom.

Bodycam footage released by LVMPD showed the moment police arrived on the scene, first spotting damage to vehicles in the driveway as well as to Durham's home. One officer, identified as Officer Alexander Bookman, then kicked in the front door and went inside -- where screaming and banging could be heard.

While the video won't play below, you can watch it over on YouTube.

Bookman then found Durham and another person, identified as 31-year-old Alejandra Boudreaux, "struggling over a knife," as police put it. Footage shows Bookman shouting, "Metro Police!" with guns drawn, before telling them, "Hey, hands off the knife!" A split second later, Bookman fires, striking Durham and sending them both flying to the ground. Bookman then fires five additional shots at Durham, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a press conference last week, Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren said Bookman, 26, has been with LVMPD since 2021. Koren also said this was the 8th fatal officer-involved shooting for the department this year. While the incident is being examined by the LVMPD Critical Incident Review Team, Koren said they're still "very early" in the investigating process.

Boudreaux, meanwhile, has been charged with one count home invasion with a deadly weapon, one count assault with a deadly weapon - domestic violence, one count child abuse, neglect or endangerment, and one count of disregard for the safety of persons resulting in death. Police said they believe there is "some kind of domestic relationship" between Boudreaux and Durham.

Investigation Into Bookman

In a statement to CNN, Steven Wolfson, Clark County District Attorney, also said that the investigation is "still in its infancy."

"It will take weeks, if not months, for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to complete its investigation," he said, "therefore, it would be inappropriate for me to express an opinion regarding whether criminal charges are going to be filed. I simply do not have all the information yet."

Bookman is reportedly on paid administrative leave pending the results of the internal investigation.

Durham's Family Speaks Out

In a press conference on Monday, Durham's family and a civil rights attorney spoke out -- demanding Bookman's arrest.

"To know that an arrest warrant hasn't been issued for a man who is on video. The evidence is available to the public. There's more than enough probable cause so that Alexander Bookman can be indicted on the crime of homicide," said Lee Merritt, a civil rights attorney for Durham's estate.

"The entire time [Durham's] unarmed, and he never represents a threat to the officer and certainly was not a threat to the person who was intruding into his home," he added.

Durham's domestic partner, Rachael Gore, also spoke -- saying, "I've never been so upset, so sad, so frustrated, in my entire life. I feel everything all at the same time."

"Before he was shot, he was saying, 'Help me,' just like that," she added. "That's the worst thing. That's the worst part of this, besides the gunshot to his actual head."

Added Durham's daughter Isabella, "I want justice for my father. This is disgusting both on the assailant and Officer Bookman."

New Details on Boudreaux

KTNV obtained a copy of the arrest report for Boudreaux, who claimed she was in a casual sexual relationship with the victim.

She reportedly told police she had been feeling suicidal leading up to the shooting, with authorities saying her "aim was suicide by police officer."

A hearing is set for her on Monday, November 25.

If you or someone you know needs help, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741, or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.