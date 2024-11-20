Shocking Video Shows Doctor Parade Through Office Naked, Performing Sexual Acts on Employees: Medical Board

KAIT-TV

The doctor -- who went by Naked Dr. Dave on Instagram -- was suspended by the Arkansas Medical Board over "perverse behavior" caught on security camera inside his office.

An Arkansas physician had his license suspended back in October, after the Arkansas State Medical Board accused him of engaging in sexual conduct and sexually harassing his staff -- and now, video appears to back up their ruling.

Local news outlet KAIT-TV obtained the footage after submitting a Freedom of Information Act request, showing Dr. David Diffine appearing to walk through his Blytheville office totally naked. The video also shows him interacting with three female employees in the receptionist's area -- at one point, grabbing some pizza -- while stretching.

According to the Board, via FOX 13, the 2019 security camera video also shows him performing a sex act on one of the women, before ejaculating on her -- while other staffers were present and watching.

The Investigation Into Diffine

Per KAIT's reporting, citing documents, the person who sent in the footage claimed it was taken during business hours -- and said the doctor used his "position of power, sexual grooming, salary increases to groom employees and patients into repulsive sexual acts."

The woman he's accused of performing a sex act on reportedly worked there as a lab technician for another company and was also a patient.

As part of the investigation, Dr. Bradley Diner of the Arkansas Medical Foundation reportedly concluded that Diffine's "perverse behavior leads to concerns about a sexual compulsive disorder or paraphilia, which may in fact cross boundaries with his delivery of medical care."

"Simply, the interaction with his office staff suggest an entanglement in his medical practice," Diner continued. "Given these additional concerns, I would recommend that he have a more formal professional evaluation for safety to practice."

When informed by the Arkansas Department of Health that there was footage of his alleged behavior, Diffine reportedly replied, "I don't know anything about that at all. I would have to see those things to have any idea what you’re talking about."

Requests by KAIT to reach Diffine after obtaining the footage have gone unanswered.

His license was suspended by the Arkansas State Medical Board in October, while a hearing is set for December 6 to determine whether it'll be revoked, preventing him from practicing in the state in the future.

Previous Complaint About 'Naturist' Behavior

Earlier this year, Diffine was hit with another complaint about his "naturist" activities. A naturist is someone who prefers to live without clothes.

The person reportedly complained about Diffine sharing nude photos to his since-deactivated Instagram account, where he went under by the name Naked Dr. Dave.

In his response to the board at that time, he said, "We do not shame, sexualize, fear, or negatively stigmatize the naked body" -- and claimed there was "no crossover whatsoever with my professionalism while practicing medicine and my naturist activities."