Kristin Cavallari Reveals How Jay Cutler Affair Rumors Ended Friendship With Kelly Henderson

Instagram/Getty

When it comes to female friendships, Kristin Cavallari has been open about her struggles.

During Wednesday's all-new episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, The Very Cavallari star reflected on the demise of her relationship with former friend, Kelly Henderson in 2020, and revealed how Kelly's interactions with her then-husband, Jay Cutler, helped contribute to the troubles in their marriage.

"I've really had one adult friendship with a woman that blew up in my face," Cavallari, who opted not to mention Kelly by name as she described the details of their fallout, said. "I felt as though one of my best friends at the time -- who was on the Very Cavallari show -- I don't think she ever had an affair with my ex-husband. But the viewers of the show, season two, were accusing them of having an affair."

Cavallari explained that she felt said friend was "capitalizing" on the speculation by "the way she would speak about [Jay] on social media" and "trying to add fuel to the fire," prompting the Laguna Beach alum to send her then-BFF an email addressing the matter.

"I in no way, shape or form attacked or blamed," she insisted. "It was just, 'This is how I feel.' And it blew up in my face."

While their friendship never recovered, Cavallari said she learned a very important lesson as a result.

"You have to just move on from it, unfortunately," Cavallari concluded, "and be thankful for the time that you had together."

The Uncommon James founder, who shares kids Camden, 12, Jaxon, 10, and Saylor, 8, with Cutler, previously discussed the friendship fallout on her E! reality series.

"When season two was airing, there was a lot of talk on social media about Jay and Kelly having an affair," Kristin said during the show's season three premiere in January 2020. "Not for one second have I ever thought that it was true. It wasn't the actual accusations of them having an affair that made me upset, it was how Kelly went about it."

For her part, the hair and makeup artist denied ever being romantically involved with the retired NFL star.

"I'm just gonna go ahead and put this out there," Kelly said during a May 2020 appearance on the All's Fair podcast. "There was never an affair, I have nothing to do with their divorce and I am not dating Jay Cutler."

Cavallari and Cutler announced their split in April 2020, telling fans at the time that the dissolution of their marriage was just a result of "two people growing apart."

Both Cavallari and Cutler have moved on since their divorce. The reality star, who is newly single, was dating Montana Boyz star, Mark Estes, for eight months before announcing their spit in September.