Hannah Kobayashi's Family 'Extremely Worried' Over New Footage As Search Continues for Missing Hawaii Woman

LAPD/Facebook

The family of the Hawaii woman who vanished in Los Angeles this month is calling on authorities to ramp up their efforts after viewing alarming footage of her from more than a week ago.

Hannah Kobayashi's family is calling on authorities to increase their search efforts after the Hawaii woman went missing in Los Angeles earlier this month.

After viewing alarming footage of her from more than a week ago Kobayashi's loved ones say they're growing more worried and believe something has gone terribly wrong.

Kobayashi's family says she also sent a series of troubling texts before her disappearance en route to New York for a "bucket list" trip.

A missing persons report was filed with the Los Angeles Police Department on Nov. 10, but as new video footage emerges, Kobayashi's family is growing more and more concerned for her wellbeing, a family rep told The New York Post.

The family recently viewed surveillance footage of Kobayashi in downtown Los Angeles that shows she was with an unidentified individual near the Pico Metro station on Nov. 11, Kobayashi's aunt, Larie Pidgeon, told The Post.

While she told the outlet she could not provide more information about the video because the investigation into her niece's disappearance is ongoing, she said it has caused "major alarm, and kind of solidified the family's suspicion that something has been awry."

"It has made us extremely worried," Pidgeon added.

The family hopes the new footage leads the LAPD to do more to find Kobayashi.

And while the police department told Pidgeon and the rest of Kobayashi's family that the investigation is ongoing, they are also taking matters into their own hands.

"The family is kind of doing their own investigation on the ground," Pidgeon said, adding they want to "put a little bit more pressure on (police) to do as much as the family's doing" in light of the new footage.

Hannah's sister, Sydni Kobayashi, wrote online this week that the LAPD has not been much help. She said police "are not taking this as seriously as we would hope because my sister is considered an adult who can make her own choices."

Kobayashi went missing after flying from Maui to Los Angeles on Nov. 8, where she was supposed to hop on a connecting flight to New York to visit her aunt. She missed that flight, even though surveillance footage indicates she landed at LAX.

Larie Ingrum/Facebook

She also sent some strange texts to her family before she vanished, including messaging a friend that she "got tricked into pretty much giving away all my funds."

In another message, she claimed she was supposedly fooled by "someone I thought I loved."

"Deep Hackers wiped my identity, stole all of my funds, & have had me on a mind f--k since Friday," another message read, with her family telling the outlet that the texts supposedly from Kobayashi are not like her.

Other footage showed Kobayashi at the Grove shopping center in the Fairfax District of LA on Nov. 9 and Nov. 10, as well as video of her returning to LAX, but not getting on a flight on Nov. 11 before she was seen near the metro station, USA Today reported.

Kobayashi's phone has also reportedly been off since Nov. 11, per her family, who are continuing the search this Thursday in Los Angeles, with the help of friends and volunteers near the Crypto.com Arena at 3:30 p.m., before the Los Angeles Lakers play at the venue that evening.

Hannah Kobayashi is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 140 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and is fair-skinned with freckles.