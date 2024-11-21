One of Laken Riley's Heartbreaking, Last Ever Journal Entries Before Murder Read In Court

Court TV/Augusta University

Her stepfather read the entry before Laken's convicted killer was sentenced, while her mother broke down calling Jose Ibarra a "monster" who "ripped away every beautiful memory we will ever be able to make with her again."

Before Jose Ibarra was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility for parole for the murder of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley, her family and friends gave devastating victim impact statements to the judge.

It was up to the judge to both convict and sentence Ibarra, after the prosecution opted for a bench trial -- meaning there was no jury. After the judge convicted him of murder, Riley's family gave statements, urging the judge to sentence him to life without parole.

Ibarra, a Venezuelan man who entered the country illegally, was found guilty of killing the 22-year-old University of Georgia college student earlier this year. Riley's body was found on February 22, after she failed to return home from a run.

On Wednesday, Riley's mother, Allyson Phillips, was the first to give an impact statement.

"On February 22 of 2024, our family and friends were given a life sentence without a chance of parole. Jose Ibarra took no pity on my scared, panicked and struggling child," she said. "There is no end to the pain, suffering and loss that we have experienced and will continue to endure."

"On that horrific day, my precious daughter was attacked, beaten and shown no mercy. She fought for her life and dignity and to save herself from being brutally raped," she continued. "This sick, twisted and evil coward showed no regard for Laken or human life. We are asking the same be done to him."

Phillips went on to list all the things Riley's family will never see her do going forward.

"None of os will ever be the same. This monster took away our chances to see Laken graduate from nursing school. He took away our ability to meet our future son-in-law. He destroyed our chances of meeting our grandchildren and he took my best friend," she said, getting choked up. "He ripped away every beautiful memory we will ever be able to make with her again."

Riley's stepfather, John Phillips, followed his wife, calling his stepdaughter someone who was "abundantly and exceptionally full of promise" and a "shining beacon" for all who knew her.

"I could stand here and tell the world the things that made her a wonderful person ... [but] I think one of her last journal entries, dated 12.17.23, says it best," he said, before reading her entry for the court.

"To my future husband, I want you to know that I'm thinking about you. I'm working every day to become the best wife I can be, by working through my current relationships to best prepare me for ours and our kids one day," she wrote, saying she was thinking about her "future family" with a man she hadn't yet met.

"I can't wait to love you in the best way I know how for the rest of our lives. I pray you know and feel the importance of my love and hopes for our relationship," she continued. "No matter what challenges we face, I pray our trust in God and love for one another, overrules the obstacle. May our relationship last forever, your future wife, Laken."

"That, Your Honor, that was our beautiful Laken," said Phillips after he finished reading the entry. "That, Your Honor, is just a glimpse of what was tragically and brutally taken from her and us that day: the best daughter, sister, granddaughter, friend, overall person that you could ever hope to meet."

"While it's true that none of our lives will ever be the same, we refuse to let this person rob Laken of the hope she gave to her family, loved ones, friends and the world as a whole," he concluded. "We will proudly carry this hope on in her name in the days ahead, and for the rest of our lives because together, we can all keep hope alive."

Ibarra was given life in prison without parole; The prosecution did not seek the death penalty in the case.