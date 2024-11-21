'House of Horrors' Survivor Marries with Siblings in Attendance

Instagram

Jennifer Turpin and her siblings made headlines in 2018 after sister Jordan escaped their parents' and called 911, leading to the shocking discovery of 12 more abused children trapped inside, aged 2 to 29 at the time of their rescue.

It was a celebration of joy for a family that had suffered so much for years as Jennifer Turpin, one of the 13 children rescued from a "house of horrors" in 2018, has gotten married.

The oldest of the siblings, Jennifer shared a glimpse into the magical day in an Instagram post on November 3, captioning it, "I am so blessed to find the most amazing guy. He is everything I've wanted plus more."

The post features a slideshow of images and video from her goth-themed wedding, complete with smoke, a black-and-white wedding gown, bouquet, and cake, as well as skeleton-adorned napkins with the message, "Till Death Do Us Part."

A week later, she shared another post with more images from her wedding to Aron, whose full name she has chosen not to share. She also didn't post that much about her siblings, though they were present, "out of respect/privacy," as she explained in a comment.

Nevertheless, her 87,000 followers filled the comments section with messages of love and support for her magical day, sharing how happy they are for her and how wonderful it is to see her smiling and joyful.

A follow-up video revealed that Jennifer and Aron honeymooned in Hawaii, reconnecting with one of her sisters and her girlfriend in Oahu. E! News reports that the couple went island hopping to celebrate their marriage, jumping from Oahu to Maui and then to Kauai.

Jennifer and her younger siblings made national headlines after her then 17-year-old sister Jordan snuck out of the house they shared with parents David and Louis Turpin in Perris, California. The teen used a cell phone she'd taken from the house to call 911, leading to the rescue of all of the children.

Police reported that the children, aged 2 to 29 at the time of their rescue, were all so malnourished with signs of starvation and abuse severe enough that it was initially unclear how old they were.

They'd initially estimated Jordan, at 17 years old, to be around 10, while they thought all of the children they'd rescued were minors; seven of them were between 18 and 29 years old but drastically undersized after enduring years of malnutrition.

As details of the investigation unfolded, police revealed some of the conditions the Turpin children had been forced to endure, with some of them bound with chains and padlocks, and many of them having never been outside the home.

Jordan was standing in the street when police arrived because she didn't know anything about sidewalks. She told police she'd "literally never talked to someone on the phone" before calling them, per E! News.

In April 2019, David and Louise were each sentenced to 25 years to life in prison after pleading guilty to 14 felony counts including torture, multiple counts of false imprisonment, cruelty to adult dependents, and willful child cruelty. Both apologized to their children in court, with David saying there were "good intentions" behind his approach to discipline.