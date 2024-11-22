Victoria Larson On Why She Felt 'Betrayed' By Teresa Giudice on House of Villains (Exclusive)

The reality star shares why she was "devastated" over her elimination, and also compares her experience starring in the E! series to appearing on The Bachelor.

Victoria Larson is reflecting on her experience starring in House of Villains following her exit.

In an interview with TooFab, the reality star opened up about her elimination from the E! series, and shared why she felt especially "betrayed" by Teresa Giudice.

On Thursday's episode, Larson was sent home over Larsa Pippen, with only Tiffany "New York" Pollard voting for her to stay in the competition. When host Joel McHale revealed that the vote was 4-1, Larson admitted that her initial reaction was that she was safe, not that she had been eliminated.

E!

"When Joel turned around the thing, I think you even see me smiling. Because he's like, 'The votes are 4 to 1.' I was like, 'Yes!' In my head, 'I got my 4. Larsa got Safaree. That's it,'" she recalled. "I was so shocked, I was heartbroken, I was devastated, all the things."

"That's why I even said, 'You guys are such good liars,' because all day long they were telling me, 'We're saving you.' ... Yeah, it was such a betrayal because they all lied to my face," she added.

Victoria Larson on Teresa Giudice

After McHale told Larson she had been banished, The Bachelor alum immediately called out Giudice for siding with Pippen, saying she was "lying" to her face -- while Giudice claimed that she was just being "loyal" to Pippen since she knew her first.

Looking back, Larson said she stands by what she said to Giudice, and shared that she felt "betrayed" by the RHONJ star, who was her roommate in the House of Villains house.

"I do stand by what I said, and I do feel like she betrayed me," Larson said. "I wish they showed the clip where she seriously was like, 'I promise you. I give you, my word.' So that's where I felt so betrayed is because I felt super gaslit, that she said she never said that. I was really hoping they showed it on tape."

"I definitely think Teresa betrayed me in that situation. But that's just life sometimes," she later added. "You can accept that humans have different definitions of the word loyalty. Loyalty to me doesn't mean who did you know first. Loyalty to me is, like, when you give someone your word, you keep your word. ... Yeah, I think she betrayed me, but she doesn't think she betrayed me. So you can still reach a resolution. You don't have to hold onto it."

Victoria Larson Compares Bachelor Experience to House of Villains

Larson -- who competed on Matt James' season of The Bachelor in 2021 and later appeared on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise -- opened up to TooFab about how her experience starring on the dating reality series compared to House of Villains.

When TooFab brought up past comments Larson made in which she said The Bachelor was "probably the worst experience of my life," Larson said, "Well, I was thinking about that after I said it. I should be more grateful. The Bachelor was a great experience. I just had never experienced such a magnitude of hate, and I think that's what was the worst experience."

"But I loved filming and that part. And how would I compare it …super different, because I felt like Bachelor is a little bit more competitive," she continued. "I mean, House of Villains is competitive, but Bachelor I personally really felt like I don't know who to trust, whereas in House of Villains, I formed certain alliances and you're working together in a way, whereas Bachelor, you're out for yourself, which I guess I should've been out for myself more in House of Villains. I don't know."

While Larson said the shows are very different, she did mention which winning prize she prefers.

"There is only one winner in both, but I don't know how to explain [it]. It is just so different," she told TooFab. "Yeah, it's more intense because you're trying to find your husband. I think a husband is worth more than 200K anyway. So that's like a better prize."

When asked who from Bachelor Nation she'd like to see compete on House of Villains, Larson named Maria Georgas, who was a popular contestant on Joey Graziadei's season of The Bachelor last year.

"I love Maria and she kind of made herself a villain after filming," she said. "So, I don't know If she would do well on this show. But I would love to watch her."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Victoria Larson Shares Where She Stands with Her Costars

Despite her elimination, Larson said she still stays in touch with several of her costars, including Giudice.

"Teresa is so funny. I can't actually stay mad at her. So, her and I are in touch. Safaree and I talk, me and Wes [Bergmann], Camilla [Poindexter] and Kandy [Muse], I chat with here and there," she shared. "Then, New York, of course, I talk with. I just haven't kept in touch with Jesse [Godderz] and Rich[ard Hatch]. Larsa and I [were] in touch after the show and then she did her disappearing act again. So, I'm just like I don't know if she likes me or not. I reached out again, I don't know…same pattern. I kept in touch with everyone because it is such a bonding experience."

And while she and Pippen didn't always get along on House of Villains, Larson teased that viewers will possibly see the two hash things out later in the season, but didn't reveal how that will play out following her exit.

"I think her and I did come to a resolution. You might see later in the show. Even though I’m at home, the show's not over yet," Larson said. "Her and I, I think [we] had a resolution, but I think sometimes in life if you are fundamentally different, not everyone always gets along, and that's okay."

As for what she'll ultimately take away from her experience on House of Villains, Larson said, "I want to take away from my experience is to know that not everyone is as pure intended as you think."

"But some people are. Watching back seeing how nice Teresa was when I wasn't there, that like made me happy," she continued. "But seeing Larsa talk all this s--t about me, I knew deep down. So, I guess taking away from the competition to follow my intuition, and to be more strategic next show I do."

And Larson admitted that she's not against returning to the show in the future, as New York came back for Season 2 after being eliminated early on in Season 1.

"I would love to [come back]," she said. "I feel so lucky if I was given that opportunity, and I think it's such a fun show. I want to have more fun with it. Even when I came home, I'm like, 'I should've been crazier.' Of course, I would love to do it again."

To see more from Larson -- including her thoughts on Giudice's Mother Teresa moment -- check out the full interview at the top of this post.