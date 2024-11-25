Taylor Frankie Paul Starts Drama Calling Out Mormon Wives Cast for Not Supporting Her

Instagram/Hulu

And they've responded -- with receipts!

Taylor Frankie Paul has a bone to pick with her Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast members.

While at the CMAs last week, Taylor threw shade at her castmates, claiming in a post on social media of her gracing the red carpet that they have not been supporting her.

"Not a single one of my girls from Momtok said anything on my CMA post, such a big night for me," she wrote, alongside a selfie of her in a car. "Awkward."

Taylor's co-star, Jessi Ngatikaura, was surprised by the post, and took to her Instagram Story to share a screenshot of her response to the reality star.

"Tay I literally posted you on my story. Are you for real?" Jessi wrote via Instagram DM before adding, "Also reposted your CMA TikTok and texted you the whole day you were there to support you. This is such a weird thing to post instead of coming to us first." Jessi captioned the exchange. "Weird flex but OK."

Jessi also explained how she had supported Taylor in the comments section of the Instagram post from the awards show.

"Repost the cma’s TikTok of you ✔️. Post you on my story ✔️. Text you all day to congratulate and hype you up ✔️. Like this post ✔️. Free clip ins for filming and events like this ✔️. Free hair for your mom ✔️," Jessi commented. "S--t I forgot to comment even though I'm on vacation with my family and trying not to scroll too much 🤭 I'm the worst friend!! Forgive me queen Taylor, I'll bow down now."

After one user replied to Jessi's comment suggesting that the drama was "fake" in order to get viewers for the second season of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, she fired back at the idea.

"One thing about me, I'm not playing into anything online or a storyline," she wrote via her Instagram Story. "What you see is what you get. If only you guys knew what’s really going on behind the scenes. We don't need to make things up -- our group just has things happen. Case in point -- today."

Demi Engemann also seemingly hit back at Paul's claims, sharing a series of cryptic quotes on her own Instagram Story.

"Projection is so funny when you’re self aware cause people really can’t see outside of their *own* perspective and experiences. Like honey nothing you said has s--t to do with me. Sounds like this is actually about you," the quote read, which Demi captioned, "IYKYK."

Demi also posted another quote, which read, "Being called sensitive for reacting to disrespect is manipulation at its finest."

Mikayla Matthews, meanwhile, poked fun at the situation, admitting in a TikTok with co-star Mayci Neeley that she didn't comment on Taylor's Instagram.

"Since we were all called out publicly, there's one more secret I feel l have to share with you. I missed Taylor’s post yesterday," Mikayla wrote while lip syncing to a viral Family Guy audio. "What?" the audio replied, to which Mikayla continued, "I didn't comment either."

Mikayla captioned the post, "Hope this clears things up."

Following all the back and forth, Taylor took to her Instagram Stories to explain her point of view. "Just as WHOLE made me feel off," she wrote over the first video, while she added in another slide, "I don't think I'm the queen, just felt pettiness so I came back petty per usual."

She continued, "I guess I ruffled some feathers, a little too much. But first off, we are not allowed to talk about any storyline, so this is not made up by any means. That little concoction I made myself, I guess. I thought it was awkward that every single one of my friends was silent. That’s all I meant by that. I have a lot of supportive girls in this group, and I never said anyone specifically is not supportive because they are. Not a single one. I just felt off by it, so I made a petty post, and are we shocked?"

Paul went on to add, "Since Demi is the most triggered by it, it's interesting because she phone called me the other day saying, 'I feel like you don't really support me on social media.' So it's weird that it matters when it comes to her, but when it comes to me, it shouldn't be a big deal, and they don't have to bow down to me."

The mother of three also went on to reiterate that her castmates don't have to "like" her posts, but she still would appreciate their support.

"Sure you don’t have to like my stuff. That's fine. Again, nowadays, it's your message without saying a message, and we can, I think, all agree," she said, before concluding the lengthy explainer. "For all the girls telling me I should have handled this differently and offline as they're literally eating me alive online right now, maybe they feel justified but don't come at me if you're going to do the exact same thing."