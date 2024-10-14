Mormon Wives Star Jennifer Affleck Confuses Fans Over Status of Her Marriage With Zac

TikTok/Instagram

Fans cheered at the idea that Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jennifer Affleck was possibly splitting from her husband Zac after a new video; but the celebration didn't last long after sharing conflicting messages in follow up posts.

Have they or haven't they? That's the question on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fans are asking star Jennifer Affleck.

On Saturday, Oct. 12 fellow reality costar Mikayla Matthews shared a TikTok seemingly hinting at the fact that Jennifer's marriage and with husband Zac Affleck was over.

In the 15 second clip that was captioned: "Just catching up 👀," Mikayla, Jennifer and Mayci Neeley lip synced a sound from The Kardashians.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

"I don't even know where we left off," Kim Kardashian is heard saying, as Jennifer mouths the words, before Mayci and Mikayla mouth the producer's line saying: "You were still in a relationship."

"I was? Damn, things change really quickly," Jennifer is seen mouthing, before adding that she is "not okay."

Many fans swarmed the video with positive messages, assuming the video meant she and Zac had called it quits after their tumultuous relationship was aired for the world to see during Season 1.

One TikTok user wrote: "The ring is gone and we are loving this era of Jen!!!"

However, things took a confusing turn when Mayci shared another video of the trio with the sound of "Me & Mr Jones" by Amy Winehouse, where Mayci held up Jennifer's hand showing the wedding ring.

The girls were lip-syncing the lyrics: "What kind of f--kery is this?"

While Mayci and Mikayla roll their eyes and look disappointed, Jennifer is seen beaming with a wide smile.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Just when you thought it couldn't get anymore conflicting, Jennifer then posted her own TikTok, appearing to share her thoughts on the Internet trying to meddle in her relationship.

The mother-of-two captioned the video: "No one knows the full story."

Mayci and Mikayla were lip-syncing "Admit you're in danger," before Jennifer looked confused and mouthed, "Who are you talking to right now?"

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The trio of videos have left fans of the show even more confused than when they wrapped up Season 1.

"I've seen Mikayla's & Mayci's video and I'm even more confused," one social media commenter wrote.

"WHAT IS HAPPENING," another added.

"At the end of the day, you know what you're going thru [sic]. Some relationships look great but actually aren't. Others look bad but actually, aren't," one fan wrote to Jennifer, who replied with a "Thank you."

Jen and Zac's marriage woes really came to light in Episode 6 of the Hulu reality show when the ladies -- along with Zac and Taylor Frankie Paul's boyfriend Dakota -- went on a trip to Las Vegas.

During the episode, costar Jessi Ngatikaura surprised the girls with tickets to see Chippendales. Zac was extremely upset with his wife, and his nasty reaction to Jen even considering going to the show not only raised eyebrows among the MomTok group, but with fans as well.

Zac went off on Jen, sending her scathing text messages, in which he exploded on his wife and made a series of disparaging and insulting remarks. As Jen said in the episode, Zac questioned her character and threatened divorce. She added he made it feel as if she cheated on him, told her he was "done" and "won't be married to someone without values and morals" while threatening divorce.

Speaking with TooFab ahead of the show's premiere, Jen said she and her husband are "great" now, thanks to the work they've put in after filming.

"I feel like since the show ended, we've been doing nonstop therapy, and so at this point, I really feel like we've healed from everything and we've been completely vulnerable and honest," she shared. "It definitely needed to happen. It's definitely helped us in so many ways. And I think at this point, it's only just exposure therapy."

All eight episodes of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives are now streaming on Hulu.