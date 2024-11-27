Joey Graziadei & Jenna Johnson's Partners Slam Carrie Ann Inaba's Critique of DWTS Finale Freestyle

ABC/Getty

It's safe to say Joey Graziadei's fiancé Kelsey Anderson and Jenna Johnson's husband Val Chmerkovskiy weren't happy with the DWTS judge calling the pair's freestyle "a tad underwhelming."

Before The Bachelor star and DWTS pro won the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy later in the night, the pair performed a tennis-themed routine for the Freestyle category, dancing to Jamiroquai's "Canned Heat."

However, when the judges went to offer their commentary and scores, Carrie Ann had a rather hot take, which did not go over well with Joey's fiancé, Kelsey Anderson, Jenna's husband, Val Chmerkovskiy ... or the audience.

"Amazing. I felt that from the first time I watched you dance. I have to be honest, I'm so sorry. I found that to be just a tad underwhelming," Carrie Ann said, to which the crowd began booing.

Fellow judge Derek Hough looked visibly shocked, while Joey and Jenna nodded and frowned. The camera panned to Kelsey, who had an incredulous expression.

"A freestyle can make or break somebody," Carrie Ann continued. "I'm so sorry to say that. I just found some of the moments with the racket had to be super tight because all [of] the angles and it just didn't nail it to me. The energy just kind of dipped in the middle. I'm so sorry!"

The audience continued to boo, before the camera showed Kelsey once again, with the Bachelor star joining in booing Carrie Ann, while also giving the judge a thumbs down.

Val, meanwhile, took to his Instagram Stories to share his reaction to Carrie Ann's negative comments.

The DWTS pro posted a selfie of himself with a confused expression, and wrote, "Whaaaat did you say his racket swing needed to be tighter? What!? 10 weeks of busting your ass for that?! Unbelievable."

While Carrie Ann offered an unpopular take, she still gave Joey and Jenna a score of 9, while Bruno Tonioloi and Derek Hough gave the pair a 10.

"Joey, my man, come on!" Derek said, sharing his thoughts after Carrie Ann's critique. "How dare you, Carrie Ann? Joey, that was phenomenal. And Jenna, your body of work all three seasons, what you produce year after year is incredible. Joey, that was a fantastic Freestyle."

Joey and Jenna ultimately were crowned the Season 33 winners of Dancing with the Stars. Ilona Maher and Alan Berston were the runners-up, while Chandler Kinney and Brandon Armstrong placed third. Stephen Nedoroscik and Rylee Arnold, and Danny Amendola and Whitney Carlson got fourth and fifth place, respectively.