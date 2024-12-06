French Debutante Speaks Out After Viral Apple Martin 'Mean Girl' Video

Gwyneth Paltrow / Instagram and Paris Match / TikTok

The debutante also appeared in a now-viral video of Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter, with viewers labeling Apple a "mean girl," "rotten" and comparing her to "one of Cinderella's stepsisters."

Apple Martin is not a "mean girl", according to a fellow debutante.

After a video of the 20-year-old posing for photos at her debutante ball went viral, the first child of actress Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin faced an influx of "mean girl" accusations online.

However, fellow debutante Aliénor Loppin de Montmort released a statement to PEOPLE defending her, calling Apple "the nicest girl ever."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

In a video shared by Paris Match on TikTok, Loppin de Montmort is first seen posing for a cameraman, before Apple walks around the corner. Apple then begins to strike a few bold poses for the photographer, as Loppin de Montmort steps aside, appearing to give her an awkward smile.

"[Apple's] genuinely the nicest girl ever! She really doesn't deserve an ounce of what she's getting," Loppin de Montmort said in a statement. "She was the nicest girl ever towards not only me but all the debs!"

While some fans defended Apple's actions in the comments, many were quick to accuse her "mean girl" behavior, believing she intruded on another debutante's photo-op.

"What in the regina george [sic] is this," one commenter wrote.

"'I think the Apple's rotten right to the core'," another added, referencing Charli XCX's smash hit named "Apple."

"She reminds me of one of Cinderella’s stepsisters," wrote another, while another comment read, "Like the Countess says- money can’t buy you class."

The most liked comment, meanwhile, read, "They could never make me like you Apple Martin."

On the flip side, a fan said the footage actually "made" her like Apple, adding, "She has a sense of humour over the ridiculousness of this."

"I think she was being silly and having fun," said another defender.

Apple and her family were at the esteemed Le Bal des Débutantes on Saturday, Nov. 30, at the Hotel Shangri-La in Paris. She made her high-society debut at the prestigious event, which introduces 20 young women every year to society.

Paltrow and Martin, who were both in attendance at the event, also share 18-year-old son Moses ... who attended as well.

Apple wore a custom Valentino gown, which Vogue reports took Valentino Creative Director Alessandro Michele's 750 hours of work.