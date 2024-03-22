Why Gwyneth Paltrow Is Saying 'F--k You' to Bill Clinton

YouTube / Getty

"He was snoring right in front of me," Paltrow recalled of a visit to the White House.

Gwyneth Paltrow has some choice words for a former president.

The Goop founder appeared on Hot Ones Thursday, where she was asked about her filmography and the hilarious rumor that former President Bill Clinton fell asleep and snored during a 1996 screening of her hit film, Emma, at the White House.

"True. He was snoring right in front of me," Paltrow confirmed to host Sean Evans. "I was like, 'Wow, I guess this is going to be a real hit movie.' But it was. So f–k you, Bill Clinton."

Everett

In the hit film, Paltrow plays the role of Emma Woodhouse, a young woman in 19th Century England whose goal is to set her friends up with romantic partners.

While Paltrow didn't earn an Academy Award nomination for the film, it was a box office hit, grossing nearly $40 million worldwide on a production budget under $8 million, and earning two noms in total -- one for costume design and another for original score, winning the latter.

Paltrow also discussed the superhero status quo in Hollywood, seemingly slamming big franchise films for lacking originality, despite previously starring in the Iron Man films.

"If I look at the industry as a whole, there's this sort of big push into superhero movies," she explained. "I mean, you can only make so many good ones that feel truly original and yet there's still, you know, always trying to reach as many people as possible, which sometimes hinders quality or specificity or real point-of-views."

With the larger-than-life budgets needed to make some of today's biggest blockbuster hits, Paltrow said that many of the films she made in the '90s simply wouldn't get green-lit today.

"So, I mean, you’re absolutely right," she added. "I grew up doing those movies and I sometimes lament the fact. Like, I look back at some of the movies I made in the '90s and think that just wouldn't get made now."

An extensive catalog of films under her belt, Paltrow has shifted away from the big screen and moved her focus to her lifestyle brand, most recently launching a line of affordable Goop products at Target.