Gwyneth Paltrow Shares Why She's Having a 'Nervous Breakdown' Over Her Kids

Gwyneth Paltrow isn't ready to be an empty nester!

While speaking at her annual Goop Health Summit this week, per The Hollywood Reporter, the Goop founder -- who shares Apple, 19, and Moses, 18, with ex-husband Chris Martin -- opened up about how she's feeling about sending her son off to college at Brown University this fall.

"It's kind of giving me a nervous breakdown, if I'm honest," Paltrow said of becoming an empty nester. "I started being like, 'Oh my God, and I need to quit my job and I need to sell my house and I need to move.' It's sort of putting things into turmoil. My identity has been being a mother. Apple's going to be 20 in May."

The actress -- who has been married to Brad Falchuk since 2018 -- said her "whole life" has revolved around her two children and their schedules.

"You start to let go in increments when they’re driving themselves around or doing certain things," Paltrow said. "It is a slower process."

Fortunately, the 51-year-old shared that she's not forced to go through this experience alone.

"I feel really lucky because I have a close group of mom friends and we all raised our kids alongside one another," she explained. "So we're kind of in it together."

Concluding her thoughts on Moses leaving the nest, Paltrow shared a quote from psychologist and astrologist Jennifer Freed, who said, "I would like you to think of it as being free birds instead of having an empty nest."

"And that resonates," she explained. "Instead of creating a sense of loss, what if I were free? And I could say yes to a girls' weekend, because I didn’t feel guilty. That kind of thing."